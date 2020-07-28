Kyrie Irving Net Worth: How Much Is Brooklyn Nets Star Worth Now?

Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving made headlines on Monday, after committing $1.5 million to players who will lose their official pay for opting out of the WNBA. The WNBA season, delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, finally kicked off last weekend. However, multiple players opted out of the season over COVID-19 and social justice concerns. Players opting out of the WNBA will not be compensated by the league as per their rules, and Irving has decided to step in and help anyone 'supporting their priorities and decisions'. Here's a look at Kyrie Irving net worth, Kyrie Irving salary, Kyrie Irving career earnings and when will Kyrie Irving return for the Nets.

Also Read: Kyrie Irving Starts $1.5m Fund To Cover Salaries Of WNBA Players Who Will Skip The Season

Kyrie Irving net worth: Kyrie Irving career earnings

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the Kyrie Irving net worth figure can be estimated to be around a whopping $90 million. Much of Kyrie Irving net worth comes from the Kyrie Irving salary and his endorsement deals. The Kyrie Irving salary is reported to be around $35 million after he signed a four-year, $141 million deal with the Brooklyn Nets in 2019. Irving was picked up by the Cleveland Cavaliers as the first overall pick in the 2011 NBA Draft and he lifted the 2016 NBA championship with the Cavaliers before moving to the Boston Celtics. According to Spotrac, the overall Kyrie Irving career earnings amount to an estimated $127 million.

Also Read: NBA Owners Could Lose Nearly $50 MILLION If 2020-21 Season Continues Without Fans

Nets’ Kyrie Irving has started a $1.5 million fund for WNBA players who choose to sit out the 2020 WNBA season due to personal, professional, health, and/or safety-related reasons. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 27, 2020

Kyrie Irving net worth: Kyrie Irving opt out support

In an official statement, Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving pledged his support to the WNBA players opting out of the restart due to health and social justice concerns. Irving announced that his $1.5 million fund will come from the KAI Empowerment Initiative that Irving launched on Monday. It will also provide players with a financial literacy program created by UBS. With the help of Natasha Cloud and Jewell Lloyd, the Brooklyn Nets star announced the initiative.

It is unclear as to how many players have benefited from Irving's initiative in a league where the prime annual salary is a little more than $200,000. For a player to benefit from the Kyrie Irving opt out fund, players must provide information into the circumstances surrounding their decision and should not be receiving salary support from any other entity. An opt-out for medical reasons must be connected to the coronavirus pandemic.

Also Read: Why Did Zion Williamson Leave The Bubble? Pelicans Rookie To Play Against Jazz?

Kyrie Irving career earnings: Kyrie Irving return

While Kyrie Irving's side Brooklyn Nets will be travelling to Orlando to take part in the NBA restart, Irving himself will be forced to miss the truncated end of the current season due to his injury. Irving has missed 26 games since making his way to Brooklyn, before making a mid-January return, where he featured in nine games, including a 54-point effort against Chicago Bulls. However, the team management and Irving decided to proceed with arthroscopic surgery to fix his shoulder, meaning the guard's season is effectively over.

Also Read: Draymond Green Questions Toronto Raptors Decision To Write Black Lives Matter On Team Bus

Disclaimer: The above mentioned Kyrie Irving net worth figure has been sourced from various media reports. This website does not guarantee 100% accuracy of the Kyrie Irving net worth figure.

(Image Courtesy: nba.com)