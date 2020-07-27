Draymond Green Questions Toronto Raptors Decision To Write Black Lives Matter On Team Bus

The Toronto Raptors have continued to support the Black Lives Matter movement via their platform and even arrived at the NBA bubble on July 9 with "Black Lives Matter" written on their team bus. In an appearance on NBA on TNT, Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green asked Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri about the BLM movement and why they chose to write the words on their bus. While Ujiri explained why the Raptors did so, Green questioned why they wrote it even though they are a Canadian team.

Raptors Black Lives Matter: Draymond Green questions Raptors BLM bus at NBA bubble

"We said we were going to use the bubble as a statement." #WeTheNorth | @NBAonTNT pic.twitter.com/mjsaRWgZuD — Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) July 24, 2020

Ujiri, Draymond Green and Charles Barkley spoke on NBA on TNT, where Green congratulated Ujiri for the Raptors' 2019 NBA championship before questioning the team's decision to write "Black Lives Matter" on their bus, making assumptions about the team's accountability for black people in Canada. He stated that being a Canadian team, it does not directly impact their team. "What made you guys take the stand and put it on your bus — I think one of 22 teams that actually went through with it — where did the idea come from and why did you guys feel the need to push that through?” Green asked.

Ujiri responded by saying that their team bears responsibility for creating awareness and using their platform for a good cause. Ujiri commended the Warriors' efforts towards speaking against racism, adding that the Raptors are working towards using the bubble as a statement. He added that they thought it would be great to travel to Florida while letting the country know about the issues, emphasising on the fact that someone other than the league's return is on their mind.

Ujiri further spoke about representing the NBA and not just the Raptors, letting people know something is on their minds. Raptors forward Chris Boucher, who is a Canadian, addressed Green's question on Twitter, stating that black Canadians are also affected by systemic racism. He added that he wants to discuss this matter with the Warriors star.

Hold on man So for all Black Canadian Mans it doesn’t directly affect Us ?? Aren’t we all fighting for the same thing... Rascism is everywhere @Money23Green I respect you but We Go through our battles too https://t.co/28jZjbuF11 — Chris Boucher (@chrisboucher) July 24, 2020

Raptors BLM bus at the NBA bubble

