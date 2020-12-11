Kyrie Irving, Nets Each Fined $25,000 By The NBA For Violating Media Rules

With Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant ready to play soon, the Brooklyn Nets are already being deemed as title contenders for the season. However, Irving is yet to address the media, which landed him and the team in trouble with the NBA. As per reports, Irving and the Nets have violated rules, which caused the league to fine them.

Nets, Kyrie Irving fined for violating certain NBA media rules

Kyrie Irving and the Nets have been fined $25,000 by the NBA for violating league rules governing media access. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 11, 2020

As per Shams Charania of The Athletic and The Stadium, Irving and the Nets have been fined for $25,000 each. Earlier this month, Irving released a statement to the public instead of answering questions during the media week. In his statement, the Nets star explained that he is choosing to do so convey his message properly.

"COVID-19 has impacted us all in many ways, so I pray for the safety and health of our communities domestically and abroad," Irving wrote, adding that his truly excited to get back to the game, praying that everyone gets through it safely. However, he took a subtle shot at the media in his statement, citing that he needs to convey himself properly.

Kyrie Irving issued a statement that says, in part: “My goal this season is to let my work on and off the court speak for itself.”



He said he is issuing this statement instead of speaking with reporters. pic.twitter.com/ninUzAnhzC — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) December 4, 2020

That being said, Irving is "committed to show up to work everyday, ready to have fun, compete, perform, and win championships" along with his teammates and the Nets. His goal, for now, is to let his work (on and off-court) speak for itself. "Life hit differently this year and it requires us, it requires me, to move differently. So, this is the beginning of that change".

Kyrie Irving vs Media

With a new season already here, Irving's tumultuous relationship with the media continues. Mostly making some controversial claims while being an unconventional person, Irving often faces flak – being criticized for his game and personality. Starting with his time with the Boston Celtics, he was under fire for being against the NBA's resumption in the Orlando bubble.

Nets trade rumours

The Nets, with James Harden's status with the Rockets dwindling, have been at the root of countless trade rumours. However, while Harden wants to team up with a title contender, Durant is reportedly against the idea. While talking to the media, Durant explained that he has not even been thinking about Harden or the trade.

(Image credits: AP)