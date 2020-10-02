Kyrie Irving Claims He Was The Best Option At Each Of His Teams Until He Met Kevin Durant

Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving has been fortunate enough to play alongside some incredible players throughout his NBA career so far but claimed that one man stands out among the rest. In a recent podcast, Irving showered praise on Kevin Durant, claiming that the two-time NBA champion is the "best player" he's ever played with. However, NBA fans across the world felt that Kyrie Irving's comments about Kevin Durant were a sign of disrespect towards three-time NBA champion LeBron James, who played alongside the Australian-born guard for three years in Cleveland.

ALSO READ: LeBron James And Lakers Spearhead NBA Restart Jersey Sales, Mavericks' Luka Doncic Follows

NBA news: Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving reveals what it's like playing with Kevin Durant

While speaking on The Boardroom podcast earlier this week, Kyrie Irving, who joined Brooklyn Nets last season, spoke about his new teammates and saved a special mention for Kevin Durant. The 28-year-old was asked, "If there are 10 seconds left in a close game, who takes the final shot?" Irving initially admitted that he always felt that he himself was the best option in every team he's played in during crunch situations but explained that it's now changed, owing to the presence of Kevin Durant.

Kyrie Irving is confident in KD. 👀 pic.twitter.com/oqItHfyzCx — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) October 1, 2020

"I always felt I was the best person for crunch situations in every team I've played at until I met Kevin Durant," said Kyrie Irving. "When I see him (Durant) shooting, I think to myself, 'Man, this guy can shoot'." Irving's comments were slammed by fans on social media, who were left surprised that LeBron James wasn't his first or second pick. In a separate interview on Thursday, Irving cleared up his comments after facing some backlash from NBA Twitter.

ALSO READ: LeBron James Gains Incredible 4.1 Million Followers On Social Media Following NBA Restart

Irving explained that he never meant to diss James and it was simply an opinion. "Why must it always be brother vs brother, if I want to address someone personally, I will." Back in 2017, when Kyrie Irving left the Cavaliers, reports claimed that the point guard was keen to make a name for himself and grow out of James' shadow. Kyrie Irving shot the crucial three-pointer in Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals to help the Cleveland Cavaliers win their first NBA title in franchise history but LeBron James has had his fair share of clutch shots throughout his career.

Kyrie Irving has that clutch gene. 🥶🥶pic.twitter.com/jQDiNYhSPY — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) October 1, 2020

ALSO READ: Bam Adebayo Injury Update: Heat Star To Miss Game 2 Of NBA Finals?

NBA news: Kyrie Irving injury update

Earlier this year in January, Irving revealed that he received a cortisone injection to relieve an impingement and bursitis in his right (shooting) shoulder. Although Irving returned to action for the Nets later that month, he sprained his ankle during a game in February which ruled him out for the remainder of the NBA season. Irving is targeting a return to the NBA next season.

ALSO READ: LeBron James Welcomes "Mr President" Barack Obama To NBA Finals Virtual Fan Section

Image Credits - AP