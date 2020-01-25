Kyrie Irving Reveals Learning Curve With LeBron James During Their Cavaliers Days

The NBA was privy to Kyrie Irving's relationship with former teammate LeBron James when during the Lakers vs Nets match-up at the Barclays Center earlier this week. The pair played for the Cleveland Cavaliers for a total of three seasons. In fact, they even had three straight runs to the NBA Finals until 2016 when the Cavaliers triumphed over the Stephen Curry-led Golden State Warriors for the championship win. After Kyrie Irving playfully mocked LeBron James during the Lakers vs Nets match-up, the Brooklyn Nets star offered some insight into his current relationship with LeBron James.

Lakers vs Nets: Kyrie Irving reveals learnings from LeBron James

Speaking after the Lakers vs Nets game, Kyrie Irving acknowledged the "history" he has with LeBron James. He continued by saying that his relationship with the Lakers star extends beyond the confines of the NBA floor. “I’m just appreciative. I’ve learned so much from that guy. To see what he’s doing at this age and this many years in the league, he’s consistent and that’s a great player right there.", Kyrie Irving said in an interview with a leading American media outlet.

"The magnitude of our relationship extends way beyond the floor"



Kyrie says he's appreciative of LeBron 🙏 pic.twitter.com/D8s1qVhfme — SNY (@SNYtv) January 24, 2020

The Brooklyn Nets star has eased himself back into action after missing 26 games with a shoulder injury this season. During the game against the visiting Lakers, Kyrie Irving had a mixed bag of results. Kyrie Irving racked up 20 points at the Barclays Center but was dismal in his shooting. His tally was only bested by his former Cavaliers teammate LeBron James. While the Lakers ended up on the winning side, Kyrie Irving will take heart from the fact that he registered the highest points for the Nets on the night.

Just like the Lakers struggled without LeBron James last season, the Nets have struggled in the absence of Kyrie Irving. With Kevin Durant unlikely to make his return from injury despite some positive news this week, the Nets will now rely upon Kyrie Irving as they pursue a strong showing in the second half of the season. Kyrie Irving's Nets will face off against the Detroit Pistons on Saturday night (Sunday morning IST).

