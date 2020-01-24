Kyrie Irving MOCKS LeBron James After Officials Overturn Foul Call In Lakers Vs Nets Game

Kyrie Irving had a mixed outing when the Lakers visited the Barclays Center on Thursday night (Friday morning IST). The Lakers ultimately came out on top, with LeBron James and Co continuing their resurgence after that defeat against the Boston Celtics. Despite ending up on the losing side, there was a minor victory for Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving on the night.

Lakers vs Nets: Kyrie Irving mocks former teammate LeBron James after foul call goes Nets’ way

With the Lakers marginally leading towards the end of the first half, Nets head coach Kenny Atkinson demanded a review of a foul on Nets star Kyrie Irving. Irving was seen urging his coach to challenge the foul. The officials, after checking the replays, overturned the call which then fell in favour of the Brooklyn Nets.

Kyrie Irving wins the challenge and lets LeBron James know about it#WeGoHard #lakers #lakeshow pic.twitter.com/0SprqPcNvA — NBA Hustle (@Hustle_NBA) January 24, 2020

Naturally, Lakers star LeBron James wasn’t happy with the call. The 15-time NBA All-Star then proceeded to voice his concern regarding the overturning of the decision. Kyrie Irving then sensed an opportunity. LeBron James’ former teammate proceeded to make his way towards the Lakers star and mock James, albeit in a playful fashion.

Lakers vs Nets: Highlights

Lakers vs Nets: Good news for Nets as Kyrie Irving eases himself back, but Lakers end up on top

It was a close shave for the Lakers at times, but LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Dwight Howard, who was handed his first start of the year, powered the Lakers to victory. The Lakers got off to a blistering start, leading by as many as 10 points in Q1. Entering Q2, Kyrie Irving and the Nets cut that deficit down to 38-35. However, Q3 saw the Lakers assert their dominance, as evident by the 90-77 advantage. The Nets then rallied towards the end to put together a 12-2 run. However, the gap between the quality of Kyrie Irving's current teammates and LeBron James, Anthony Davis and co. proved to be too high a mountain to climb for the Nets.

Were Kevin Durant to have featured against the Lakers, the scoreline could have been a little closer. However, as things stand, the Nets are still some way off challenging for the playoffs. Interestingly former US President Bill Clinton was present at the Barclays Center on the night. Bill Clinton was then seen chatting with LeBron James after the game, after which the Lakers star proceeded towards his post-game responsibilities.

