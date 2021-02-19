Kyrie Irving Trolls Lakers After LeBron James Misses Free Throw, Fans Left In Splits

The Brooklyn Nets faced the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday (Friday IST), beating the defending champions 109-98. The Nets were missing Kevin Durant, while the Lakers were without Anthony Davis. James Harden and Joe Harris stepped up for the Nets, while King James failed to manage the offensive attack on his own.

Kyrie Irving trolls LeBron James during Lakers vs Nets encounter

"That's your best free throw shooter?"



Kyrie after LeBron missed the free throw 😂 pic.twitter.com/94JyybHuZd — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 19, 2021

During the game, cameras caught Kyrie Irving trolling James after he missed a free throw. “That’s your best free throw shooter?” Irving asked after the game. Fans seemed to love the interaction, some Nets fans even trolling James in return. While James has stepped up his three-point shooting, he has shot 73.4% from the free-throw line in his career (70.4% this season).

Let’s be real, the Lakers should be ashamed of themselves. No KD and they’re still about to get blown out. This should disqualify LeBron from the MVP race — TheAmirWay (@AmirAbdallah20) February 19, 2021

he was right about both — Panav (16-56) #FIREBUD depressed af (@panav_gogte) February 19, 2021

If you mean only kyrie and nobody else then sure — Marc (@Farcmolkman) February 19, 2021

THIS IS GETTING SAD. LEBRON MADE KYRIE LMAOO SHOW RESPECT



Carry on tho... — Kendrick’s Burner (@KendrickPBurner) February 19, 2021

That 3rd option is averaging 28ppg on 53-44-92 shooting splits 🥱 — Dae ひ (@daeshaun200) February 19, 2021

Fans had a mixed reaction to the same, many defending James. As per his fans, Irving has his 2016 ring because of James. Some even added that Irving is the third choice in Brooklyn now, and should not speak against King James. Irving fans jumped to defend the Nets star, dropping his stats for being referred to as the third option. Many noted that without Anthony Davis on the court, the remaining players failed to complement James.

NBA highlights: Lakers vs Nets

Without Davis, James and the Lakers failed to beat the Nets – who were without Durant. James Harden scored team-high 23 points, while Joe Harris added 21 points, which included three-pointers. Irving dropped 16 points and 7 rebounds. “I don’t think we’re getting too carried away,” Brooklyn head coach Steve Nash said after the game.

He added that they played a solid game, and got another good road win. "We have to take the opportunity to get better regardless of the results, but it also feels sweet when you go out West and win some games". Irving spoke about Davis and Dennis Schroder being injured, positive that they will play the full Lakers roster soon.

“Missing AD and then our starting point guard in Dennis, it’s a big blow for us,” James said as he scored his 35,000 career point. He finished the game with 32 points, 8 rebounds and 7 assists. Kyle Kuzma dropped 16 points and 10 rebounds. This was the Lakers second loss in ten games.

Timothé Luwawu-Cabarrot scored 15 points for the Nets, making five three-points. “It’s about time we turned the corner defensively,” Irving said, agreeing that no team wins without getting stops.

Kyrie Irving Nets stats

This season, Irving is averaging 27.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 5.6 asssits.

LeBron James career stats

Drafted by the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2003, James is regarded as one of the NBA greats today. He's won four titles, the last one with the Lakers last season. Aiming for a two-peat, James is also being considered for another MVP award. James is averaging 27 points, 7.4 rebounds and 7.5 assists in his 18-year career.

