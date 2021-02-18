LeBron James Snubs Nets Threat, Calls Curry, KD And Thompson 'Strongest NBA Trio Ever'

On Thursday, LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers will square off against the Brooklyn Nets in what promises to be a blockbuster showdown at the Staples Center. The defending NBA champions, for the first time, might come up against the Nets' new Big 3 of Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving. While many NBA fans feel that the current Nets trio of Durant, Harden and Irving might be the best or most talented trio in NBA history, LeBron James has reminded those observers to hold their horses.

LeBron James declares Steph Curry, Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson as strongest trio in NBA history

While speaking to reporters from ESPN ahead of the Lakers' clash against the Nets, LeBron James was asked about whether the Nets' trio of Durant, Harden and Irving was the most dominant trio he'd ever seen in the NBA. The four-time NBA champion, however, was quick to point out that the Golden State Warriors once boasted a trio of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Kevin Durant. LeBron said, "Um, have we forgot about KD, Steph [Curry] and Klay [Thompson] already? I mean, there you go. There you go right there.”

Lebron James ( @kingjames )talks about facing the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday and his durability after his 30 points 7 assists performance tonight pic.twitter.com/eOwJqCjtVf — Swish Cultures (@swishcultures_) February 17, 2021

The Warriors' group of Thompson, Curry and Durant had beaten LeBron's Cleveland Cavaliers for back-to-back championships in 2017 and 2018. The most points that the trio ever averaged in their three seasons together was 75.8 per game during the 2018-19 season. However, Durant (29), Irving (28.3) and Harden (23.9) came into Tuesday’s 128-124 Nets win over the Suns averaging a whopping 80.7 points for the Eastern Conference giants this season.

LeBron then added, "It’s always exciting for me to go against some of the best guys in the game — and the Nets got three of them." It now remains to be seen whether all members of the Nets' Big 3 will feature against the Lakers on Thursday. The Nets have listed Durant as 'out' for the clash against the Lakers, due to a hamstring problem, while Irving is listed as 'probable'. Meanwhile, the Lakers will be without Anthony Davis for the game.

The Nets have now won four games in a row and climbed to second place in the Eastern Conference standings. Meanwhile, the Lakers are in second place in the Western Conference standings. Frank Vogel's men bounced back from their defeat against the Denver Nuggets with a victory over the Timberwolves on Tuesday.

Image Credits - AP