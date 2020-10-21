Lakers Bench Trash-talked By Calling Duncan Robinson "Jimmy Neutron" During NBA Finals

While the Los Angeles Lakers won their first NBA title in ten years, the Miami Heat reached the NBA Finals for the first time since 2014. The Lakers secured the title in a 4-2 series, wrapping up the 2019-20 NBA season. The team won their 17th NBA title, tying the Boston Celtics' record of most championships. Speaking a week after the culmination of a season like no other, Miami's Duncan Robinson has opened up on what it was like facing the Lakers in the Finals.

Miami Heat's Duncan Robinson reveals Lakers bench called him Jimmy Neutron

“During the Finals, the Lakers’ bench was yelling ‘Jimmy Neutron’ at me."@clubtrillion, @tatefrazier and @D_Bo20 react to the best "Duncan Robinson looks like" tweets from the NBA Finals pic.twitter.com/hDoJjWiS05 — The Association on FOX (@TheAssociation) October 20, 2020

During the entire postseason, there were rumours about the Lakers engaging in trash talk with the opposition. In a recent episode of the Fox Sports podcast, Miami Heat's Duncan Robinson shared some of the Lakers' trash-talk, revealing that they compared him to the character "Jimmy Neutron". "During the Finals, the Lakers’ bench was yelling ‘Jimmy Neutron’ at me," Robinson recalled.

The Lakers bench was apparently calling Duncan Robinson ‘Jimmy Neutron’ during the NBA Finals 😅 pic.twitter.com/RA0UpBKlue — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 20, 2020

The Lakers, as per fans and reports, have been getting creative with their insults. During the Lakers' series against the Denver Nuggets, Dwight Howard was constantly seen pestering Nikola Jokic. "Batman coming for you, Joker," Howard was heard yelling from the bench, a possible reference to Sam Amick's The Athletic article. Amick wrote about Howard trying to frustrate Jokic so much, that he could now be called Batman.

Additionally, Lakers guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope was also heard trash-talking Robinson during Game 6. “You ain’t nothing,” Caldwell-Pope apparently told Robinson with just over two minutes were remaining in the first half. The Lakers shooting guard was also warned by referee James Capers. KCP then told the referee that it was Robinson who was not "getting nothing tonight".

That game, Robinson scored 10 points while going 3-of-8 from the field. Undrafted, Robinson started playing with the Heat in 2018 and played 15 games for the team. This season, he averaged 13.5 points per game, while shooting 44.6% from the three-point line. During the Finals, Robinson scored 12.5 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists while shooting 40.4% from the field and 39.1% from the three-point range.

