Derrick Rose Trade: Lakers And Pistons Are Now Interested In A Previously-shelved Business

As the 2019-20 NBA season concluded, multiple NBA trade rumours started surfacing. This includes the Los Angeles Lakers, who won their first NBA title since the Kobe Bryant-led roster in 2010. While LeBron James and Anthony Davis will continue to play for the team, reports are focusing on Lakers wanting to add more firepower to their depleted backcourt. As per Heavy, the Detroit Pistons and Lakers might aim for a Derrick Rose trade before the 2020-21 season.

Derrick Rose to Lakers? Are the NBA champions up for a Derrick Rose trade?

A Derrick Rose trade to the Lakers is a lot more likely to happen this offseason than it was during the trade deadline, per @SeanDeveney



LA decided against a Rose trade last February because they predicted a strong buyout market and didn’t want to force a trade. pic.twitter.com/XnRK4RbEm4 — Top Ball Coverage (@TopBallCoverage) October 17, 2020

While James and Davis – who led the Lakers to their 17th NBA title – will return next year, the Lakers might have to think about their team roster around the two. As per reports, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Rajon Rando are expected to enter free agency, while Avery Bradley and JaVale McGee could do the same. While a Derrick Rose deal was previously considered earlier this year, the teams could pursue a trade before the next season begins.

Currently, the Lakers only have Kyle Kuzma and Alex Caruso in rotation – both with only three years of experience. According to Deveney's report, a General Manager spoke to him about the Derrick Rose to Lakers trade. “I think both sides were reluctant when they went into in January, February,” said the GM, adding that the Lakers probably did not want to make a big move before the buyout market. The GM explained that while the interest was present, it was not too serious, and "they’re both in a position to where a deal is much more likely now".

Derrick Rose stats

With 22 PTS tonight, Derrick Rose has scored 20+ points in 11 straight games, the longest streak of his career. pic.twitter.com/Q2mVthlkdU — NBA.com/Stats (@nbastats) January 25, 2020

While the Lakers have players like Rondo and Kuzma scoring from the bench, Derrick Rose could prove to be a consistent backup. Rose was averaging 18.1 points and 5.6 assists as the Pistons' sixth man last season. While he will be older to Kuzma and Caruso, he could provide the required playmaking when Davis and James are on the bench. The Lakers will also have to think about Kuzma, who's contract will end after the next season.

(Image credits: NBA site)