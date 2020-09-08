Lakers Coach Spills Beans On 'awkward' Moment With Giannis After Naming LeBron MVP

This entire season, Giannis Antetokounmpo and LeBron James were both in contention for the NBA MVP award this year. However, reports and surveys have hinted at a majority of people choosing Giannis as the 2019-20 NBA MVP. While at the bubble in Orlando for the NBA playoffs, Lakers head coach Frank Vogel declared LeBron James as his MVP.

NBA playoffs: Lakers head coach Frank Vogel on his awkward encounter with Giannis Antetokounmmpo

Frank Vogel on Anthony Davis: "In my mind he's the Defensive Player of the Year. No disrespect to Giannis." — Lakers Nation (@LakersNation) September 7, 2020

During a recent interview, Frank Vogel revealed how he walked past Giannis without speaking to him after he declared LeBron James his MVP at a press conference during the NBA playoffs. While at the press conference, the 47-year-old coach spoke highly about James. He detailed his thoughts about James' leadership – both on and off the court – along with the three-time NBA champion's consistent performances. However, while returning, Vogel ran into Giannis. "I didn’t talk to him. I just walked past him," Vogel said, awkward after encountering an MVP candidate from a rival team.

He added that he had just talked about James being the MVP, labelling the encounter as "weird". This also isn't the first time Vogel has labelled James as his MVP. Before the NBA went on hiatus, the coach shared his views on James being the MVP after the Lakers beat the Bucks in March.

Currently, both the Lakers and the Milwaukee Bucks are at the NBA bubble for the second-round NBA playoffs series. While the Lakers are playing a postseason after six seasons, the Bucks and Giannis Antetokounmpo are trying to win their first NBA championship since 1971. James, who started playing for the Lakers in 2018, is trying to win his fourth NBA title. Giannis, on the other hand, has been with the Bucks his entire career but is yet to win a championship. Both teams are fan-favourites to win the title.

In a straw poll conducted in March, Giannis was chosen as a clear winner of the NBA MVP award this year. The reigning NBA MVP also won the Defensive Player of the Year award this season and could win a back-to-back MVP award. As per the extensive poll, Giannis earned 60 of 70 first-place MVP votes, while James was a distant second.

The Bucks are playing against the Miami Heat, who have a 3-1 lead over the Wisconsin-based team. The Bucks, who topped the NBA table, beat Orlando Magic 4-1 before facing the Heat. After losing three straight games, the Bucks managed to bag a 118-115 Game 4 victory in overtime despite Giannis being sidelined before the second half. Similarly, the Lakers defeated Portland Trail Blazers 4-1 before meeting the Houston Rockets for the Western Conference semifinals. After losing Game 1, James and Anthony Davis helped the Lakers level the series 1-1 on Sunday (Monday IST).

(Image credits: NBA site)