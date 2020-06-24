LeBron James and the rest of the Lakers squad are gearing up for a tough end to the ongoing NBA season which is rumoured to start on 31 July. All 22 teams are preparing for the NBA restart which will be held in Disneyland, Orlando in July. The Lakers, along with Milwaukee Bucks, LA Clippers and Houston Rockets, are tipped as favorites to life the NBA championship this season. Lakers star LeBron James and Bucks player Giannis Antetokounmpo are also competing against each other for the NBA MVP crown. Recently, LeBron James' former teammate Kendrick Perkins was asked about who he favours to lift the NBA MVP award and here's what he replied.

Kendrick Perkins heaps praise on LeBron James

Not only the Greatest comeback in Finals History but one of the Greatest Championships in Sports History!!! https://t.co/puW1oSHb4G — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) June 19, 2020

LeBron James has the edge over Giannis in NBA MVP race, says Kendrick Perkins

In a recent interview with Heavy, Kendrick Perkins claimed that Lakers star LeBron James held an edge over NBA MVP competitor Giannis Antetokounmpo. The former Cavs player was quoted as saying, “Everybody wants to talk about the number of years that he put in 17 years so on and so forth. But when you talk about a guy who’s averaging almost 25 points per game, almost 11 assists; he’s been part of that 20-10 club and he has his team number one in that tough Western Conference. That speaks volumes."

Perkins also added that LeBron James’ direct impact on the Lakers attacking play is a major reason why he is the frontrunner for the NBA MVP award ahead of Giannis Antetokounmpo. Perkins added, “Also if you take LeBron off the court, the Lakers are ranked 29th offensively. When he’s on the court, they’re ranked what? I think they’re ranked 2nd and that’s a huge difference. So when I’m just looking at him and what LeBron has done this year, in that tough Western Conference I would just have to probably give that edge to LeBron James.” Along with Anthony Davis, LeBron James has propelled the Lakers to the top of the Western Conference.

Kendrick Perkins on Kyrie Irving

Kyrie talking about he’s “Willing” to give it all up....don’t be Willing, Do It!!! Retire today and take this on full time then Kyrie. Maya Moore walked away from the Game of basketball and took action in something that she believed in. pic.twitter.com/nkjBy8Z5MR — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) June 15, 2020

Kendrick Perkins takes a shot at Skip Bayless once again

Skip you’re wrong again..Bron and I have been friends since the 8th grade and btw we played on the same AAU team High School called the Oakland Soldiers!!! You haven’t learned since the last time you take a L on your show and had to buy me a Case of Diet Coke! https://t.co/Ztu9aw01F2 pic.twitter.com/MFT1SqJmYX — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) June 18, 2020

