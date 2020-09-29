Lakers Could Don An Altered Version Of Their "classic" Uniform For The 2021 Season

Before the Los Angeles Lakers committed to their customary purple and gold jersey with "Lakers" written across the chest, they once wore blue and white uniforms. Instead of "Lakers", the uniforms had "Los Angeles" written at the front. In what could serve as a walk down memory lane, as per a leaked photo, there is a possibility of a Lakers throwback uniform for the 2020-21 season.

Lakers blue jersey to be worn again next year?

Rumor: The Lakers will rock their throwback blue jerseys during the 2021 season. (h/t @sportslogosnet) pic.twitter.com/W5jjubjsVp — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) September 28, 2020

The blue and white jerseys that the Lakers wore for seven years (1960 to 1967) are probably the most popular of all time. As per Chris Creamer from Sports Logos, the Lakers are going to wear a slightly altered version of that classic blue and white uniform for the upcoming season. After Nike was signed as the official partner for jerseys, fans had already been expecting some throwback jerseys for all franchises.

Reports also add that the jerseys will be called the "classic" uniform. The Lakers might have the perfect opportunity to wear the jersey, as teams can wear old jerseys to celebrate a franchise milestone. Next year, the Lakers will complete 60 years in Los Angeles after their relocation from Minneapolis in the 1960-61 season. The Lakers MLPS baby blue throwback jerseys were worn in 2017, while the 2003 Lakers wore the black and white ones.

This year, the Lakers are also playing in a special "Black Mamba" jersey made to honour the late Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna. Bryant, Gianna, and seven others lost their lives in a helicopter crash on January 26. In order to pay a tribute to them, players wore special jerseys during the All-Star Game in February.

NBA Finals: Lakers vs Heat predictions

Lakers will win Game 1 to obtain an early lead

Currently, the Lakers, led by LeBron James, are at the NBA bubble, preparing for the NBA Finals against the Miami Heat. After a ten-year drought, the Lakers are back in the NBA Finals. James, who signed with the Lakers in 2018, will be playing his 10th NBA Final.

Miami Heat, on the other hand, will play the finals for the first since 2014. Coincidentally, James was the one who led the Heat to their last four finals appearances during his four-year stint with the team. Game 1 is scheduled for Wednesday, 9:00 pm EST (Thursday, 6:30 am IST).

(Image credits: NBA site, AP)