Lakers Fans Divided Over Leaked "classic" Blue And White Throwback Jersey

NBA rules allow teams to wear old jersey designs to celebrate franchise milestones. According to a recently leaked photo of a Los Angeles Lakers jersey, the franchise is planning to bring back their classic blue and white uniform as the team will complete 60 years in Los Angeles after their relocation from Minneapolis in the 1960-61 season. The design is likely to be altered a little. Regardless of how many changes will be brought in to the design, the leaked blue and white uniform has split opinion among Lakers fans.

Lakers blue and white jersey idea criticized by fans on social media

While some fans loved the idea that players will be donning a throwback Lakers jersey, many were unimpressed with the new design. Many believe the jersey colours are too similar to the LA Clippers' and should have had at least some purple or gold in them. While some liked the idea of it, fans weren't looking forward to having yet another uniform set from the Lakers. "I like the jerseys - but shouldn't there be a little bit of purple and gold in there somewhere?" wrote one user.

Till date, the blue and white jerseys remain a favourite among Lakers fans and were worn from 1960 to 1967. According to Sports Logos' Chris Creamer, this jersey will feature "Lakers" across the chest instead of the old embroidered "Los Angeles". After Nike was signed as the official partner for jerseys, fans had already been expecting some throwback jerseys for all franchises. Reports also add that the jerseys will be called the "classic" uniform.

Previously, the Lakers have worn the popular MLPS baby blue throwback jerseys in 2017. In 2003, the Lakers wore the classic black and white jerseys. This season, the Lakers have donned the "Black Mamba" jersey on occasion at the NBA bubble, meant to honour late NBA legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna. Bryant, Gianna and seven others lost their lives in a tragic helicopter crash on January 26.

Lakers vs Heat NBA Finals preview

The Lakers are currently at the NBA bubble in Orlando, preparing for their first NBA Finals since 2010 against the Miami Heat. This will also be the Heat's first NBA Final since their 2014 team, which was led by now-Lakers star LeBron James. Game 1 is scheduled for Wednesday, 9:00 pm EST (Thursday, 6:30 am IST).

