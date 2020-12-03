Lakers Fans React To LeBron James $85 Million Contract, Claim NBA Champion 'overpaid'

Weeks before the NBA 2020-21 season begins on December 22, the Los Angeles Lakers and LeBron James have agreed to an $85 million, two-year contract extension. James' agent and Klutch Sports CEO Rich Pau confirmed the deal on Wednesday (Thursday). While the new contract ensures James' stay in Los Angeles, fans were weary, wondering if the Lakers star is overpaid.

LeBron James contract extension with the Lakers is worth $85 million

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has agreed to a two-year, $85 million maximum contract extension with the franchise, CEO of Klutch Sports, Rich Paul, told @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 2, 2020

James now has a max deal with the Lakers, extended his stay with the Lakers till 2023. His previous four-year contract lasted till the 2021-22 season. The contract comes after the team's 17th NBA title they won in order, hoping for a two-peat next season. James joined the Lakers in 2018, after having won titles for the Miami Heat and Cleveland Cavaliers.

Per reports, the four-time NBA champion will be earning $39 million for the 2020-21 season. He will be making over $41 million and $44 million over the next two seasons, by the end of which he will be 39. James, turning 36 on December 30, is one of the league's most athletic players – averaging 25.3 points, career-high 10.2 assists and 7.8 rebounds.

Do fans think the LeBron James salary is too much?

Knew it would happen, had to secure more seasons to make AD sign longer term — Sahar Hadida (@HadidaSahar) December 2, 2020

Oh wow. This was unexpected. — L.Z Hunter (@_OfficialProta) December 2, 2020

Crazy to think he will be 37 years old in the second year making 40m 🤯 — Adam James (@adamj92) December 2, 2020

Looking at Lebron James extension to stay with the lakers, so surprised it said 85 million dollars for ✌years. I thought it said 8.5 million dollars. That man is getting overpaid like crazy. What do you think? — Xersis Dastur (@XersisDastur) December 2, 2020

Overpaid. LeBron loves his country!!! (China) https://t.co/cvdK1WbMzL — Ryan Kaleel (@rkaleel23) December 2, 2020

LeBron is overrated and overpaid — Official🤫 (0-0) And (7-5) (@Officialj0nn) December 2, 2020

Fans concerns also look back at late Kobe Bryant's $48.5 million extension in 2013. With Bryant at the end of his prime, fans were confused about the deal. However, the team was looking to reward Bryant for his contributions. While there are concerns about the price attached to the contract, fans agree that James is dominating the league still.

On the other hand, the team is still yet to finalize a contract with Anthony Davis. Reports state that they are waiting on Giannis Antetokounmpo to decide on his supermax extension with the Bucks, which will influence Davis' decision. Whether Davis decides to stay or not, James will be with the Lakers for his 20th NBA season.

