LeBron James Loves Jared Dudley's MJ-esque 'I'm Back' Post After Signing New Lakers Deal

Jared Dudley has signed a new 1-year contract with the Los Angeles Lakers ahead of the new NBA season. The 35-year-old had hit free agency after a year along stint at the Staples Center, where the Lakers ended their championship drought last season. Dudley appeared in 45 games for the Lakers last season and will earn a $2.6 million after signing a minimum contract with the champions.

Jared Dudley contract: LeBron James reacts to NBA veteran announcing Lakers return Michael Jordan style

“ I’m back.” ( Jordan voice) 😂😂 — Jared Dudley (@JaredDudley619) November 30, 2020

After the Jared Dudley Lakers new deal was achieved, the 35-year-old NBA veteran took to Twitter to announce his return to LA. The former Phoenix Suns star simply wrote 'I'm back' much like Michael Jordan did when returned to the Chicago Bulls after his stint in the MLB. Lebron James, who has in the past admitted that Jordan was his favourite basketball player, reacted with a host of laughing emojis and saying 'YESSIR'. Dudley averaged 1.5 points and 1.2 rebounds and the 35-year-old also appeared in nine playoff games during the Lakers' championship run according to ESPN.

Once a designated 3-point shooter in his prime, Jared Dudley has gratefully embraced a smaller yet critical role for the Lakers. The former Milwaukee Bucks man has a role of an elder statesman in the Lakers set-up, and when he did play, the 35-year-old was one of the best 3-point shooters on the team, hitting 42.9 percent of his attempts from downtown. Jared Dudley became an important part of the Lakers' team culture last season and reportedly organizing dinners and gatherings on the road and took Kyle Kuzma under his wing.

The former Suns star was keen on reuniting with the team after a successful season and had no hesitation in signing the mimum contract as reported by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Zach Lowe. The training camp for NBA teams is scheduled to start on Tuesday, December 1, in what is expected to be hectic season due to the lack of a proper off-season and pre-season. With the Jared Dudley contract, Lakers now have 13 players in their roster with spots for two more, one of which is likely to be taken by All-Star Anthony Davis.

(Image Courtesy: Lakers, Jared Dudley Instagram)