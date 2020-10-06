Lakers Fans Sign Petition To Not Award Kyle Kuzma A Ring If LA Win NBA Finals

The Los Angeles Lakers are just two wins away from winning their 17th NBA title, which will also see them equal the all-time record held by Boston Celtics. While it is LeBron James and Anthony Davis who are leading the charge, they also have the young Kyle Kuzma in their ranks. However, a set of Lakers fans aren’t happy with the 25-year-old, with thousands signing a petition against the Lakers star.

Lakers fans sign comical Kyle Kuzma petition

Many Lakers fans have criticized Kyle Kuzma for his performances, with the youngster failing to live up to expectations despite starting strong in the Orlando bubble. Kuzma's inconsistent performances have attracted the wrath of the Lakers fans. Now, in an attempt to voice their discontent, Lakers fans have started a petition to deny Kyle Kuzma the ring if the team wins the championship this season.

Fans have started a petition to not give Kyle Kuzma a ring if the Lakers win the championship



It has already received over 5,000 signatures pic.twitter.com/lqmH7ziEpG — Top Ball Coverage (@TopBallCoverage) October 4, 2020

The petition has been made on the website Change.org. Started by Don Stinson, the description of the petition states that Kuzma should not get a ring if Lakers win the NBA Finals. At the time of writing more than 11,000 people signed the Kyle Kuzma petition. Expressing their reasons for the same, many fans in the comments wrote that the basketballer has been a disappointment as a Laker. Many others while giving their reasons for signing the Kyle Kuzma petition suggested that the 25-year-old hasn’t worked as hard as the other Lakers have.

Kyle Kuzma stats point to flatline in postseason

A look at the Kyle Kuzma stats can give a hint about the fan’s discontent when it comes to the player. According to Basketball Reference, Kuzma is having a worse season than his average stats from before. In the 2019-20 season, Kyle Kuzma is averaging just 12.8 points, 4.5 total rebounds and 1.3 assists per game.

However, when it comes to the 2020 NBA Finals, Kyle Kuzma’s stats have dipped further. According to ESPN, Kyle Kuzma is managing just seven points and 1 assist per game across the first three Lakers vs Heat encounters. While the Kyle Kuzma petition is just a way for angry fans to voice their discontent, Kuzma will be hoping to prove his doubters wrong in the remaining few games of the 2020 NBA Finals.

Image Credits: Kyle Kuzma Instagram