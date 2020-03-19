Kyle Kuzma Partners With YMCA For Donating Meals To The Elderly Amidst Coronavirus

After the NBA suspended league activities last week, various NBA players have donated to help curb the coronavirus outbreak. Players like Kevin Love and Zion Williamson took initiative to donate money for the staff that gets paid on an hourly basis, while Steph and Ayesha Curry decided to give lunch to children affected by the virus. Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma recently decided to donate food to the elderly in his hometown.

NBA coronavirus update: Kyle Kuzma donates meals to help senior citizens in Flint

Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma says he is partnering with YMCA in Flint, Mich., to donate meals to seniors impacted by coronavirus pandemic. Program will provide dinner & a snack nightly starting March 23 and will run at least 6 weeks. Expected to provide more than 550 meals per week. — Bill Oram (@billoram) March 19, 2020

The 24-year-old forward will be helping out his hometown during the pandemic. According to Bill Oram of The Athletic, Kuzma has teamed up with Flint, Michigan, YMCA to provide meals for senior citizens. YMCA will give meals and a light snack to seniors from March 23. Every day for at least six weeks, at least 550 meals will be given every night.

NBA coronavirus update: Lakers create a financial fund to support hourly staff financially

NBA coronavirus update: Kyle Kuzma was criticized for saying hand sanitizers are of no use

Hand sanitizer is a scam, per Kyle Kuzma pic.twitter.com/QxaKFR45hd — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) March 16, 2020

In a recent Instagram story, Los Angeles Lakers star Kyle Kuzma advised people to stay away from hand sanitizers. According to Kyle Kuzma, sanitizers do not work and are only meant to be a money-making conspiracy in times of crisis. While Kyle Kuzma gave his honest opinion, many people were unhappy with his comment. Kyle Kuzma has played 54 games and was averaging 12.5 points per game before the NBA was suspended.

NBA coronavirus update: When will NBA return? Who are the NBA players with coronavirus?

Adam Silver had the NBA suspended during the ongoing 2019-20 season after Utah Jazz's Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19 last week. Along with Gobert, there are now seven NBA players with coronavirus. Kevin Durant along with three other Brooklyn Nets players tested positive on March 17 (March 18 IST), while Jazz's Donovan Mitchell and Detroit Pistons' Christian Wood tested positive a day after the suspension. In a statement released the Brooklyn Nets, they assured fans that the players and staff members will remain isolated, while physicians closely monitor their situation.

