Kyle Kuzma Calls Hand Sanitizers 'money-making Conspiracy' Amidst Coronavirus Outbreak

With the coronavirus outbreak affecting the entire world, countries are taking necessary measures to curb the pandemic. This includes making sure everyone is aware of how to take proper precautions against the virus. For at least the next month, people have been advised to wash their hands and follow social distancing to help contain the COVID-19 outbreak.

NBA suspended: Kyle Kuzma claims hand sanitizer doesn’t work and is a money-making conspiracy amid coronavirus outbreak

Hand sanitizer is a scam, per Kyle Kuzma pic.twitter.com/QxaKFR45hd — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) March 16, 2020

In a recent Instagram story, Los Angeles Lakers star Kyle Kuzma advised people to stay away from hand sanitizers. According to Kyle Kuzma, sanitizers do not work and are only meant to be a money-making conspiracy in times of crisis. While Kyle Kuzma gave his honest opinion, many people were unhappy with the comment. Kyle Kuzma has played 54 games and was averaging at 12.5 points per game before the NBA was suspended last week.

NBA suspended due to coronavirus outbreak

NBA suspended all activities after Utah Jazz's Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19 last Wednesday. As of now, Gobert, Donovan Mitchell and Detroit Pistons' Christian Wood are the three NBA players with coronavirus. Though the players were previously asked to remain in the city, they are now allowed to travel in North America. Team practices have been indefinitely banned, though players can individually practice.

NBA suspended: When will NBA return?

CDC recommendation of no events of 50-plus people for next two months comes as a number of NBA owners and executives increasingly believe a best case scenario is a mid-to-late June return to play -- with no fans. League's scouting for possible arena dates all the way thru August. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 15, 2020

