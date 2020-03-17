The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Kyle Kuzma Calls Hand Sanitizers 'money-making Conspiracy' Amidst Coronavirus Outbreak

Basketball News

In a recent Instagram story, LA Lakers star Kyle Kuzma advised people to stay away from hand sanitizers as they do not work and are a scam to earn money.

Written By Devika Pawar | Mumbai | Updated On:
Kyle Kuzma

With the coronavirus outbreak affecting the entire world, countries are taking necessary measures to curb the pandemic. This includes making sure everyone is aware of how to take proper precautions against the virus. For at least the next month, people have been advised to wash their hands and follow social distancing to help contain the COVID-19 outbreak. 

Also read | Kyle Kuzma 'symbolically' crowns Lakers teammate LeBron James as 'NBA's MVP'

NBA suspended: Kyle Kuzma claims hand sanitizer doesn’t work and is a money-making conspiracy amid coronavirus outbreak

In a recent Instagram story, Los Angeles Lakers star Kyle Kuzma advised people to stay away from hand sanitizers. According to Kyle Kuzma, sanitizers do not work and are only meant to be a money-making conspiracy in times of crisis. While Kyle Kuzma gave his honest opinion, many people were unhappy with the comment. Kyle Kuzma has played 54 games and was averaging at 12.5 points per game before the NBA was suspended last week. 

Also read | Kyle Kuzma recalls 'fan moment' during 2017 dinner with late Lakers legend Kobe Bryant

NBA suspended due to coronavirus outbreak

NBA suspended all activities after Utah Jazz's Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19 last Wednesday. As of now, Gobert, Donovan Mitchell and Detroit Pistons' Christian Wood are the three NBA players with coronavirus. Though the players were previously asked to remain in the city, they are now allowed to travel in North America. Team practices have been indefinitely banned, though players can individually practice. 

Also read | Kyle Kuzma and Vanessa Hudgens grab dinner at fancy Italian restaurant in Brooklyn

NBA suspended: When will NBA return?

Also read | NBA world unites to donate 1 million dollars to help with Coronavirus outbreak

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Yes Bank
YES BANK: MORE INFLOW THAN WITHDRAW
Euro 2020
EURO 2020 POSTPONED TO 2021
BJP
BJP NETAS REACT TO JNU CONTROVERSY
kangana ranaut
KANGANA RANAUT'S FANS GET WORRIED
Madhya Pradesh
MP CLP MOVES SC AGAINST BJP
Hima Das
HIMA ISSUES 'SAFE HANDS CHALLENGE