Lakers Star LeBron James' Everyday Diet Explained By A Nutrition Expert

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is currently playing his 17th NBA season. According to certain reports, the NBA star spends thousand dollars to maintain his body after an NBA game. This includes diets and eating healthy versions of his favourite food. Here is what LeBron James eats for lunch, according to an expert.

LeBron James diet: What does the Lakers star eat for lunch every day?

During an interview, Ladder Chief Nutrition Officer Adam Bornstein spoke about LeBron James and his everyday diet. According to Bornstein, King James sticks to a routine and sticks to a healthy version of his favourite food – tacos. Bornstein stated that James understands what he needs to do in order to advance to the next level. Bornstein is a New York Times best-selling author and former editor of the Men’s Health magazine.

Bornstein further added that LeBron James is consistent in eating good and healthy food. According to Bornstein, rituals lead to great habits. For James, a taco dish packed with protein, carbohydrates and healthy fats is a ritual. Bornstein, who was aware of LeBron James Taco Tuesday, mentions that tacos aren't limited to Tuesdays for his diet. James has Mahi Mahi tacos on almond flour tortillas with a salsa made up of corn, beans and cilantro with a side of slaw.

Bornstein further added that though LeBron James has no off-season when it comes to his diets, he at times indulges in some more wine, which we see through his Instagram stories. As per Bornstein, the idea behind that is to balance everything out. To be healthy, one does not need to be perfect all the time, but consistent. To maintain good health, one much move, exercise, recover, rest and sleep daily.

Ladder, LeBron James and Arnold Schwarzenegger’s company, began as a ‘happy accident’, according to Bornstein. LeBron James suffered from cramps during his 2014 NBA Finals, after which he asked his trainer Mike Mancias to upgrade everything from his fitness routine to supplementation. LeBron James then teamed up with long-time friend Schwarzenegger to start a company which provided workout supplements for daily use.

LeBron James stats

Currently, LeBron James is averaging at 25.2 points, 7.7 rebounds and career-high 10.7 assists per game while shooting 49.3% from the ground. James has been leading the Lakers this season, who are leading the Western Conference with a 38-11 win-loss record. He is also in contention for the NBA MVP award this season, especially if he leads the Lakers to the NBA championship. Along with Anthony Davis, the team could reach their first NBA playoffs since the NBA 2012-13 season, where they lost the first round. James also received maximum votes for the NBA All-Star games, making him the Western Conference captain.

