LeBron James Gets Lakers Bench Off Their Seats With Theatrical 3-pointer Against Spurs

Five 3-pointers in Q4 set the Staples Center alight as LeBron James led the Lakers to a 129-102 win against the San Antonio Spurs. The NBA Western Conference Player Of The Month for the month of January exploded towards the fourth quarter, taking the Lakers from 87-77 to 108-87. Such was LeBron James' awe-inspiring prowess on the night that even the Lakers bench got out of their seats with the final LeBron James 3-pointer.

Spurs vs Lakers highlights: LeBron James 3-pointer sinks Spurs, gets Lakers bench off their seats

LeBron's got the whole squad out of their seats with his 4th straight trey!





LeBron James was, undoubtedly, the man of the hour at the Staples Center on Tuesday night (Wednesday morning IST). LeBron James ended up with 36 points, nine assists and seven rebounds as the Lakers altered their win-loss record to 38-11. Kyle Kuzma, Anthony Davis and Dwight Howard were the supporting cast for LeBron James during the 129-102 win. Both Kyle Kuzma and Anthony Davis finished with 18 points against the San Antonio Spurs while Dwight Howard finished with 12.

LeBron goes 5-5 from deep in a 3-minute span, including triples on 3 consecutive possessions





Spurs vs Lakers highlights: Lakers bounce back from Sixers, Trail Blazers defeat

This was the Lakers' second consecutive win after the losses to the Philadelphia 76ers and the Portland Trail Blazers. While the 129-102 win may tell a tale of dominance, the Spurs put up quite a fight against the Lakers at the Staples Center. DeMar DeRozan was the man leading the charge for the San Antonio Spurs. DeMar DeRozan's numbers read 28 points, nine rebounds and seven assists on the night. The Lakers' next game will see them host the James Harden-led Houston Rockets at the Staples Center on Thursday night (Friday morning IST).

Frank Vogel gives his thoughts on LeBron's hot 3rd quarter that gave a team a boost and the looming trade deadline.

