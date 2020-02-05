Union Budget
India News
Entertainment News
Sports News
Initiatives
The Debate
World News
Technology News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Union Budget
India News
Entertainment News
Sports News
Initiatives
The Debate
World News
Technology News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections

LeBron James Gets Lakers Bench Off Their Seats With Theatrical 3-pointer Against Spurs

Basketball News

The Los Angeles Lakers racked up their 38th win in the NBA with a 129-102 victory at home to the San Antonio Spurs. LeBron James was the star of the show.

Written By Colin DCunha | Mumbai | Updated On:
LeBron James

Five 3-pointers in Q4 set the Staples Center alight as LeBron James led the Lakers to a 129-102 win against the San Antonio Spurs. The NBA Western Conference Player Of The Month for the month of January exploded towards the fourth quarter, taking the Lakers from 87-77 to 108-87. Such was LeBron James' awe-inspiring prowess on the night that even the Lakers bench got out of their seats with the final LeBron James 3-pointer.

Also Read | LeBron James Passes Kobe Bryant For 3rd On All-time NBA Scoring List, But Sixers Top Lakers 108-91

Spurs vs Lakers highlights: LeBron James 3-pointer sinks Spurs, gets Lakers bench off their seats

LeBron James was, undoubtedly, the man of the hour at the Staples Center on Tuesday night (Wednesday morning IST). LeBron James ended up with 36 points, nine assists and seven rebounds as the Lakers altered their win-loss record to 38-11. Kyle Kuzma, Anthony Davis and Dwight Howard were the supporting cast for LeBron James during the 129-102 win. Both Kyle Kuzma and Anthony Davis finished with 18 points against the San Antonio Spurs while Dwight Howard finished with 12.

Also Read | Neymar Imitates LeBron James' Iconic 'silencer' Celebration At PSG Practice Session

Spurs vs Lakers highlights: Lakers bounce back from Sixers, Trail Blazers defeat

This was the Lakers' second consecutive win after the losses to the Philadelphia 76ers and the Portland Trail Blazers. While the 129-102 win may tell a tale of dominance, the Spurs put up quite a fight against the Lakers at the Staples Center. DeMar DeRozan was the man leading the charge for the San Antonio Spurs. DeMar DeRozan's numbers read 28 points, nine rebounds and seven assists on the night. The Lakers' next game will see them host the James Harden-led Houston Rockets at the Staples Center on Thursday night (Friday morning IST). 

Also Read | LeBron James Vs Zion Williamson Debut: Comparing No 1 NBA Draft Picks' Hype And Trajectory

Also Read | Kyrie Irving MOCKS LeBron James After Officials Overturn Foul Call In Lakers Vs Nets Game

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
'DOES A TERRORIST...?': KEJRIWAL
UDDHAV JUSTIFIES SON'S INCLUSION
ANUPAM KHER: 'MUST TEACH PEOPLE'
TATA INTRODUCES NEW-AGE SIERRA
TRUMP SNUBS NANCY PELOSI HANDSHAKE
YOGI THANKS PM ON RAM MANDIR TRUST