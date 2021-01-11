Lakers' Markieff Morris Tossed Out Of Game For SHOVING DeMarcus Cousins Angrily: WATCH

While the Los Angeles Lakers registered their eighth win, the internet seems to think Houston Rockets' DeMarcus Cousins got the last laugh. As Markieff Morris lost his cool and shoved Cousins during the game, fans took to discuss the former's ejection from the game. Later, Cousins was himself tossed out of the game after a flagrant.

Lakers' Markieff Morris ejected after he shoves DeMarcus Cousins

Markieff Morris and DeMarcus Cousins get into it. 🍿🍿pic.twitter.com/UwJDKunBbh — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) January 11, 2021

Late in the first period, Morris knocked down Jae'Sean Tate, eliciting a response from Cousins. The 30-year-old star responded for Tate, which sent Morris to the floor. Morris looked extremely upset with the move, charging and shoving Cousins. Both players were seen exchanging words, though Cousins appeared calmer. Montrezl Harrell and LeBron James were trying to calm Morris down, holding him back. Both were awarded a technical, while Morris received a flagrant 1 and was ordered to sit out.

DeMarcus Cousins ejected after flagrant foul

DeMarcus Cousins has been ejected after this flagrant 2 pic.twitter.com/dEec6gP6cI — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) January 11, 2021

Cousins was ejected in the second quarter. Cousins went to take the ball away from a driving James, but ended up hitting the latter's head. After some discussion, he was asked to leave after receiving a flagrant 2. Both Morris and Cousins are expected to receive fines.

Fans react to Markieff Moris-DeMarcus Cousins fight

Boogie could dogwalk Markieff morris if he wanted to lmao that shove didnt even phase him — Books (@superyatta) January 11, 2021

Boogie Cousins not worried about no Markieff Morris, TRUST & BELIEVE.

Ask for that smoke and Boogie Cousins will punish Markieff, he too little. — Dre Day (@ddpage369) January 11, 2021

Man @markieff Morris barely moved him and that’s with a running start 😭😭 — TOAD (@ToadSandpark) January 11, 2021

Bro who even is markieff Morris? — Refuse To Lose (@TropicNight95) January 11, 2021

Most Boogie fans sided with the 30-year-old, joking at Markieff Morris' expense. "Bro who even is Markieff Morris?" wrote a fan, while many pointed that Morris could not even move Cousins. Many even brought up the team waiving him, while some shared memes about the situation.

Lakers vs Rockets score

With Anthony Davis leading with 27 points, the Lakers managed to secure their sixth win in seven games. "(Tonight) was just A.D. being A.D. and just having him back in the lineup gives us a whole other dynamic both offensively and defensively," LeBron James (18 PTS, 7 REBS, 7 ASTS) said while speaking of his teammate, who missed the previous game (groin strain). Kyle Kuzma and Montrezl Harrell added double digits from the bench.

Despite the Rockets' run in the third period, the team was unable to hold off the defending champions, who went into fourth with a 88-75 lead. Christian Wood scored team-high 23 points for the Rockets.

(Image credits: AP)