New Lakers Recruit JR Smith Believes LeBron James Is 'more Patient' Now After Cavs History

Los Angeles Lakers' new signing JR Smith recently spoke about the difference of leadership in LeBron James compared to when everything fell apart in the NBA Finals with Cleveland a few years ago. JR Smith was added to the Lakers roster after Avery Bradley decided not to fly to the NBA bubble. The NBA bubble in Orlando, Florida is where 22 teams have settled where they all will remain for another month and where teams that make the playoffs will be for considerably longer.

JR Smith on the change he finds in LeBron James at Lakers

While speaking to the media over a Zoom call, JR Smith said that LeBron James is more patient now. He added that James has changed his work ethic and he is now more relatable and easier to get along with. Speaking about the earlier side of LeBron James, JR Smith said that "he was always focused on his drive and winning and stuff like that," but now he feels like that pressure is off his shoulders, and he can just be him.

Smith continued by saying James doesn’t have to orchestrate the offence or the defence or what somebody did wrong and he can let the coaches do their job. He added that James is so much more patient with his delivery and explained how he goes about the process of the game. Smith also said that James gives people more of a chance and opportunity to voice their opinion and do their job. The Lakers, who are 1st in the Western Conference with a 49-14 (win-loss) record, have already qualified for the playoffs. Their first game inside the NBA bubble will be against city rivals LA Clippers on July 30 (July 31 IST).

JR Smith completes two years of missing clutch shot in 2018 NBA Finals

JR Smith on Monday completed 2 years of him missing that clutch shot during Game 1 of the 2018 NBA Finals between Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors. JR Smith's miss cost Cavaliers the game as they went down to Golden State Warriors 114-124 in overtime.

Following that mistake, the LeBron James JR smith Cavs video which surfaced online saw fans make multiple JR Smith and LeBron James memes. Following the loss, JR Smith in the post-game interview explained that he thought the Cavaliers were going to call a timeout and hence he did not attempt the possible game-winning shot.

Smith added that he tried to get enough space as he knew Kevin Durant was standing near him. He apparently 'tried to get enough space to bring it out to maybe get a shot off'. He claimed that he then looked at James, who looked like he was trying to call for a timeout. Smith said that is why he stopped and the game ended.

(IMAGE: LAKERS / INSTAGRAM)