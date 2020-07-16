LeBron James' $39 Million Mansion Purchase Could Confirm His Permanent Move To The Lakers

Since LeBron James started playing for the Los Angeles Lakers in 2018, he has purchased three mansions in the city. His latest purchase was the $39 million Beverley Hills mansion which previously belonged to soap opera legend Lee Phillip Bell, who co-created The Bold and the Beautiful and The Young and the Restless. While James will still hit free agency next year, his purchases could hint at a plan to stay with the Lakers for the remainder of his NBA career.

What could the new $39 million LeBron James mansion mean for the LA Lakers?

According to The Real Deal, who focus on LA-area real estate, James' new property is one of the most exclusive neighbourhoods in the country called the Beverly Hills Post Office. While it is unclear how much James purchased the house for, it was listed at $39 million. The Real Deal reported that James was apparently 'looking to further establish his Los Angeles foothold' and was also considering property previously owned by late Portland Trail Blazers owner Paul Allen.

LeBron James mansion: The 13,000 sq-foot property includes a lighted tennis court, a screening room

LeBron James has purchased a Beverly Hills mansion that was last listed at $39 million, per @darrenrovell



The 13,000 sq-foot property includes a lighted tennis court, a screening room and seven fireplaces.



This is the third LA County mansion that LeBron has bought. pic.twitter.com/lP8EyttX0p — Top Ball Coverage (@TopBallCoverage) July 4, 2020

As per the Architectural Digest, James' new mansion is located on a 2.5-acre plot of land and covers a 13,000-square-foot area. The mansion also includes various luxuries like seven fireplaces, a screening room, a lighted tennis court and a pool house along with two bathrooms. Other photos shared also show a skylight and indoor fountains as well as massive sliding glass windows overlooking Los Angeles.

Other LA homes owned by LeBron James

The three-time NBA champion also owns two other homes in Brentwood, LA. He bought one house after signing with the Lakers, and another one in 2017. His second mansion is worth $23 million and is known for eight bedrooms, eleven bathrooms, a home theatre, wine caller and onyx bar. Fans can usually catch a glimpse of James' luxurious lifestyle via his posts on social media, where the 35-year-old star often shares videos of himself and his family at their house. Previously, James owned a home in Miami when he played for the Heat from 2010 to 2014. James sold the house for around $13.95 million earlier this year.

LeBron James contract with the Lakers

James moved to the Lakers in 2018 after losing the NBA Finals with the Cleveland Cavaliers to the Golden State Warriors in a 4-0 series. As per reports, he signed a four-year a $153,312,846 contract with the Lakers. While James' was unable to lead the Lakers to the playoffs during the 2018-19 season, he has led them to a conference-leading 49-14 win-loss record.

James was averaging 25.7 points, 7.9 rebounds and career-high 10.6 assists per game before the season was suspended and is in contention for the NBA MVP award with reigning NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo. He and the Lakers are currently at the Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida for the NBA restart. The Lakers will play their first game back against the LA Clippers on July 30 at 9:00 PM EST (July 31, 6:30 AM IST).

