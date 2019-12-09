LeBron James, Anthony Davis Match Kobe Bryant And Shaquille O'Neal 2003 LA Lakers Record

Los Angeles Lakers' Anthony Davis grabbed the spotlight against Minnesota Timberwolves for his terrific performance, but LeBron James was not behind either, scoring 32 points and 13 rebounds. He was 12-for-20 while shooting, which included 6 shots from behind the arc. Davis had 50 points, 7 rebounds and 6 assists while shooting 20-of-29 from the field. Lakers have now moved past the Milwaukee Bucks for the best record in the league at 21-3.

LeBron James, Anthony Davis match Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal record

LeBron James and Anthony Davis are the first pair of Lakers teammates to combine for 70+ points in consecutive games since Kobe and Shaq in March 2003. — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) December 9, 2019

This season, the duo of LeBron and Davis have been unstoppable. Both these players are skilled and physically dominating which is a lot like the Lakers that fans saw during the Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal days. Both LeBron and Davis are now the first Lakers duo to combine for at least 70 points in consecutive games since Kobe and Shaq did it in March 2003.

LeBron and Davis had combined to score 70 points during the Lakers blowout of Trail Blazers. They went onto better the record in this game with a combined score of 82 points. In the current season, Davis is averaging 27.7 points while LeBron is scoring 25.9 per game.

LA Lakers form this season

Since their opening night loss to Clippers, the Lakers are yet to lose a single game on the road. The team is currently on a 12-game winning streak on the road. The upcoming schedule sees the team playing 5 games in 10 days, which ends with a matchup against the reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks in Milwaukee.