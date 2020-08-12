Anthony Davis' Room Lakers' Spot For Entertainment Inside The NBA Bubble At Disney

It has been around a month since the NBA players arrived at the Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, after the season's COVID-19-induced freeze. The games officially began on July 30, where each of the 22 teams present at the NBA bubble was set to play eight seeding games before the traditional playoffs series begin later in August. While the bubble has provided a secure environment for the resumption of the season, players have often spoken about the bubble and life inside it. During a recent interview, Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis spoke about his room in the NBA bubble where the team gathers to hang out.

Lakers using Anthony Davis bubble room for entertainment at Disney

In a recent report, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports spoke about the Lakers regularly gathering at Davis' room for their informal get-togethers in between games at the bubble. He gave an example of one such gathering where all the Lakers met and watched the "Verzuz" rap battle between Snoop Dogg and DMX. During his interview, Anthony Davis spoke about how they all ended up making his room a regular spot for hangouts.

Davis told Haynes that since he is one of the few players with a suite, they all end up coming to his room. He further explained that he is the 'tech guy of the team who knows how to set up all the devices and connect them to the TV.' "LeBron [James] is a big Snoop Dogg fan and actually a big DMX fan, and so my room made sense."

"It started with that, and then we just kept it going from there," Davis added. The players also met for 2 Chainz and Rick Ross, and to conduct the Madden tournament. The 27-year-old spoke about being open to a change of venue but knew that it was not likely to happen soon.

NBA standings: Los Angeles Lakers at the NBA bubble, Anthony Davis and LeBron James stats

HIGHLIGHTS: With 27 points, three steals, and two blocks, @AntDavis23 dominates on both sides of the hardwood. pic.twitter.com/JGnOxs7ihE — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) August 11, 2020

While the Lakers have clinched the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference at the bubble, they have struggled to perform consistently and have failed to gather momentum on the offensive end. Davis is averaging 21.6 points at the bubble, while LeBron James is scoring 22.8 per game. In a post-game interview, James had admitted that he and the Lakers are not yet ready for the playoffs. They lost three straight games at the bubble and were also held under a 100 score three times. They will play the Sacramento Kings for their last seeding game on Thursday.

