Lakers To Wear Black Mamba Jerseys In Kobe Bryant's Memory To Celebrate Mamba Day

The Los Angeles Lakers are apparently going to wear their Black Mamba jersey for Game 4 in the Round 1 playoffs series against the Portland Trail Blazers. The Black Mamba City Edition jersey was designed by Kobe Bryant himself and was first unveiled during the 2017-18 NBA season. Nike is currently celebrating Mamba Week, where they are releasing new products and shoes in honour of the late Lakers legend.

Los Angeles Lakers to wear Black Mamba jersey as Kobe Bryant tribute

While reports first mentioned the Lakers wearing the Black Mamba jersey after advancing to the playoffs' Round 2, recent reports suggest that the Lakers will don the city edition jersey to honour their legend, who passed away earlier this year along with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna in a tragic helicopter crash. Bryant, Gianna and seven others were travelling to a basketball game at Thousand Oaks on January 26 when the helicopter crashed over Calabasas.

Post their deaths, LeBron James, Anthony Davis and the team spoke about wanting to win the team their 17th NBA title to honour Bryant's legacy. Wearing Black Mamba jerseys will be another way for the Lakers to pay their respects to Bryant, who spent his entire 20-year-long career playing for the Lakers.

Black Mamba jersey details

Nike will also be releasing a dual 8/24 “Black Mamba” Lakers jersey during “Mamba Week,” celebrating both chapters of Kobe Bryant’s career. pic.twitter.com/G2zq34Pqox — Nick DePaula (@NickDePaula) August 13, 2020

The jersey chosen is from the Lakers' Lore Series look from 2018. Bryant also contributed to the design, which features snakeskin patterns along with yellow highlights and 16 stars that represent the franchise's 16 NBA titles. Nike will re-release Bryant's jerseys with both his numbers (No.8, No. 24) on it.

Sources: If Lakers advance past 1st round of playoffs over Portland, they plan to wear the Black Mamba jersey in honor of Kobe Bryant in following rounds. Jersey features a snakeskin print on the outside. Bryant, daughter Gianna and 7 others died in a helicopter crash in January. — Brad Turner (@BA_Turner) August 17, 2020

Kobe Bryant led the Lakers to five NBA championships, which included one three-peat (2000-2002) and one two-peat (2009, 2010). The 18-time All-Star was a No. 13 Round 1 pick during the 1996 NBA Draft by the Charlotte Hornets, after which he was promptly traded to the Lakers for Vlade Divac. Bryant wore the No. 8 jersey at the start of his career but switched to No. 24 during the 2006-07 season. Following his death, Lakers honoured him by retiring both his jerseys. The Lakers, currently leading the series 2-1, are playing the NBA playoffs after six seasons. They will face the Blazers on Monday, 9:00 PM EST (Tuesday, 6:30 AM IST).

(Image credits: LeBron James Instagram – @kingjames)