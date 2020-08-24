Kobe Bryant Birthday: LeBron James Wishes Black Mamba With Emotional Throwback Video

Sunday would have marked the 47th birthday of the late Kobe Bryant. The NBA legend, along with his daughter Gianna and seven others, passed away in January after being involved in a tragic helicopter crash. The entire basketball community celebrated the birthday of the legend, albeit in a very sombre and emotional way.

LeBron James' throwback post on Kobe Bryant's birthday

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James posted a touching video of him singing 'Happy Birthday' to Bryant from the 2008 Beijing Olympics. Celebrating Kobe's 30th birthday, LeBron took the initiative by encouraging others to sing the birthday song for his compatriot. Kobe can be seen standing in the middle with Gianna in his arms. LeBron then comes with a tiny cake in his hand before wishing the Lakers star with a hug.

"Happy Bday my brother!! Miss you man!" LeBron James captioned his post. He also added two hashtags: #LongLive and #GoneButNeverEverForgotten.

LeBron was not the only one to post an emotional birthday message for the late NBA star. Kobe's wife Vanessa Bryant posted a lengthy message to social media on Sunday. Vanessa expressed her love for Kobe and Gianna, thanking the former for everything.

"To my baby, Happy birthday. I love you and miss you more than I can ever explain. I wish you and Gigi were here to celebrate YOU! I wish I could make you your fav food or a birthday cake with my Gigi. I miss your big hugs, your kisses, your smile, your loud ass deep laugh," Vanessa Bryant's message read. "I miss teasing you, making you laugh and bursting your bubble. I miss you sitting on my lap like my big baby that you are. I think about your tenderness and patience all the time. I think about everything thrown my way. Thank you for growing up with me and teaching me how to be strong. How to try and see the best in people but cutout the bs."

New York Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu shared a short clip to her social media handle, honouring the legacy of 'Black Mamba.'

The rest of the NBA fraternity posted pictures/messages honouring Bryant:

Happy 42nd Birthday “Kobe Bean Bryant” you are missed by us all.... 🐍 #MambaForever https://t.co/gpX7rYLYZY — vc15yba15 (@vc15yba) August 23, 2020

Los Angeles Lakers posted a picture of Kobe with the message 'Happy Birthday:'

We miss you every day, Kobe. Happy birthday from your Lakers family. pic.twitter.com/6hzwFXgkwh — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) August 23, 2020

They followed it up with a video dedicated to Bryant's legendary career in LA:

Father, Husband, Laker, Oscar Winner, Girl Dad, Author, Black Mamba, Champion, Mentor, Hall of Famer. Kobe Bryant ∞ pic.twitter.com/yyxRzbuToz — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) August 23, 2020

(Image Credits: LeBron James Instagram Handle)