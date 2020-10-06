Lakers Vs Heat Live Stream: How To Watch NBA Finals Game 4, Prediction And Match Preview

On the back of their first win in the 2020 NBA Finals, Miami Heat will be hoping to carry their momentum into Game 4 to level the series against title favourites, Los Angeles Lakers. Despite being hampered with injuries, the Heat managed to outshine their talented opponents on Sunday, scoring an impressive 115-104 win. Jimmy Butler, Miami's star performer this season, posted a 40-point triple-double to keep his side firmly in the race for the NBA championship. Here's a look at the Lakers vs Heat live stream details, teams news and a preview of NBA Finals Game 4:

Lakers vs Heat schedule

Venue: AdventHealth Arena

Date & Time: Tuesday, October 6, 9:00 [m ET (Wednesday, October 7, 6:30 am IST)

Lakers vs Heat live stream details

In the United States, Lakers vs Heat Game 4 will be broadcast live on ABC. Live streaming of the game will be available on fuboTV. For Indian viewers, the game will be broadcast live on Sony Six. SONY Network's streaming platform SonyLIV will also provide live streaming of the game starting 6:30 am IST. Alternatively, fans can catch live action of the game on FanCode. NBA TV is yet another option for live streaming, albeit one that will require an NBA League Pass to access the game.

Lakers vs Heat preview, team news

Anthony Davis had a rough night on Sunday. The 27-year-old struggled against Miami's well-adjusted system in Game 3, managing just 15 points. The former Pelicans star will be looking to chalk off the bad game and return to his formidable best on Tuesday. Danny Green will be hoping to play another two or three games to help the Lakers as much possible. Green is currently suffering from a bruised hip and injured fingers but is still expected to take the court on Tuesday.

Both Goran Dragic and Bam Adebayo have been upgraded to questionable ahead of Game 4. Dragic will likely be on the sidelines on Tuesday as he is still nursing his neck strain suffered during Game 1. As for Adebayo, the 23-year-old now has a fantastic opportunity to return for his side and potentially level the series on Tuesday. After securing a crucial win in the series, Miami would look to repeat their performance to bring down the side led by their former player - LeBron James.

Lakers vs Heat predictions

Game 4 marks a pivotal point in the series, with the Lakers currently with a 2-1 lead. A win would put the Lakers in the driving seat in the NBA Finals, something which LeBron and co will be gunning for on Tuesday night. Considering their dominance during the opening two games of the series, the Lakers head into Game 4 as the favourites to come out on top. However, just like Game 3, Miami could have a trick or two up their sleeves. Our prediction, however, is a Game 4 win with the Lake Show in full force.

(Image Credits: Miami Heat Twitter)