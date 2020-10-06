"Kyle Kuzma Couldn't Handle Me": Katya Elise Henry Explains Breakup With Lakers Star

The 2020 NBA Finals is apparently turning out to be a personal feud between Miami Heat's Tyler Herro and Los Angeles Lakers' Kyle Kuzma. Herro was all over social media on Monday for his mean face, spotted during Heat's 115-104 win over the Lakers. If netizens are to be believed, Herro uttered something to Kuzma during Sunday's game; his expression during the exchange later went viral on the internet. The heat between Herro and Kuzma is said to be involving the former's current partner, Katya Elise Henry, who dated Kuzma in the past.

Tyler Herro's exaggerated reaction was even noticed by some of his teammates. Jimmy Butler told reporters after the game, "I saw it. He did that thing with his lip. I saw that.”

Herro's "mean face" even drew a reaction from Katya Elise Henry, who tweeted:

HE SAID QUIT PLAYIN W MEEEEE 😍 https://t.co/QlJrSb6Uen — KATYA ELISE HENRY (@katyaelisehenry) October 5, 2020

Tyler Herro, 20, and Katya Elise Henry, 26, reportedly started dating during the COVID-19 pandemic, during which the duo exchanged several tweets. The couple has been seen dancing together in TikTok videos and Instagram posts ever since their first social media change back in March.

It is widely known that Henry dated Lakers' Kyle Kuzma in the past. While it remains unclear why they went their separate ways, a tweet from Henry has surfaced online where she claimed "Kyle Kuzma couldn't handle me," while trying to explain her break up with the Lakers superstar.

Now in a relationship with Kuzma's NBA Finals rival, Katya Elise Henry has been repeatedly seen supporting Tyler Herro on social media. The fitness blogger shared a story to her Instagram Handle after Miami Heat beat the Boston Celtics to win the Eastern Conference Finals. "We need a Herro," Henry's story read, "Holding out for a Herro till the end of the night."

NBA Finals: Lakers vs Heat

While Tyler Herro scored a win over Kyle Kuzma on Sunday, the NBA Finals series still firmly lies in the favour of the Lakers, who are 2-1 up. After dominating the injury-ridden Miami Heat during the opening two games of the series, LA Lakers finally succumbed to a loss on Sunday.

Heat star Jimmy Butler led the proceedings with a 40-point triple-double. Butler added 11 rebounds and 13 assists. Tyler Herro scored 17 points and added three rebounds.

For the Lakers, LeBron James led the scoring charts with 25 points on the board. Kyle Kuzma was joint-second in the scoring department, dropping 19 points, albeit in a losing effort. The two sides will meet on Tuesday, October 6, for Game 4 of the 2020 NBA Finals.

