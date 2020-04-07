LaVar Ball Still Confident He Would Beat Michael Jordan One-on-one During His Prime

LaVar Ball has always stated that he would be able to beat Michael Jordan in a one-on-one battle. In a recent interview, Ball once again stated that he is confident that he would have beaten Michael Jordan in his prime. Ball also spoke about his sons – Lonzo and LaMelo – who are both basketball players.

“To show you how good I was, he had sons too. Why they not as good as my sons? That shows you it was oozing out of me.”



During the interview, LaVar Ball compared his sons to Michael Jordan's. According to Ball, both his sons are successful players while Jordan's are not. He even added that it proves that talent was 'oozing out' of him. In 2017, Ball had stated that he can easily defeat Jordan. He had also added that he and his son Lonzo Ball can defeat Jordan and Lakers star, LeBron James, in a two-on-two game. Jordan has also commented on LaVar Ball's statements, saying that Ball could not defeat him even if he was one-legged.

Michael Jordan stats

Michael Jordan started his career in 1985 with the Chicago Bulls, averaging 28.2 points per game. He went on to win three NBA championships before announcing his first retirement from the league. He then returned to the game after a year, winning three more back-to-back titles for the Bulls. He retired in 2003 with a career average of 30.1 points per game.

