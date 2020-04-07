The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

LaVar Ball Still Confident He Would Beat Michael Jordan One-on-one During His Prime

Basketball News

During a recent interview, LaVar Ball stated that he is confident that he would beat NBA legend Michael Jordan one-on-one during his prime.

Written By Devika Pawar | Mumbai | Updated On:
LaVar Ball

LaVar Ball has always stated that he would be able to beat Michael Jordan in a one-on-one battle. In a recent interview, Ball once again stated that he is confident that he would have beaten Michael Jordan in his prime. Ball also spoke about his sons – Lonzo and LaMelo – who are both basketball players. 

Also read | LaVar Ball kids: LaMelo Ball ups sibling rivalry, thinks he is already better than brother Lonzo Ball

LaVar Ball still confident that he can beat Michael Jordan in a one-on-one game

Also read | LaVar Ball kids: Warriors not interested in LaMelo Ball or James Wiseman, likely to chose Anthony Edwards

LaVar Ball asks why are Michael Jordan's sons not as good at his

During the interview, LaVar Ball compared his sons to Michael Jordan's. According to Ball, both his sons are successful players while Jordan's are not. He even added that it proves that talent was 'oozing out' of him. In 2017, Ball had stated that he can easily defeat Jordan. He had also added that he and his son Lonzo Ball can defeat Jordan and Lakers star, LeBron James, in a two-on-two game. Jordan has also commented on LaVar Ball's statements, saying that Ball could not defeat him even if he was one-legged.

Also read | Michael Jordan stats: Zion Williamson emulates Michael Jordan, LeBron James with rare NBA rookie scoring feat

Michael Jordan stats 

Michael Jordan started his career in 1985 with the Chicago Bulls, averaging 28.2 points per game. He went on to win three NBA championships before announcing his first retirement from the league. He then returned to the game after a year, winning three more back-to-back titles for the Bulls. He retired in 2003 with a career average of 30.1 points per game. 

Also read | LaVar Ball kids: LaVar Ball wants all 3 of his sons to play for New York Knicks under Mark Jackson

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
COVID-19
YECHURY CONDEMNS TRUMP'S REMARK
Mufti
MEHBOOBA MUFTI SHIFTED TO RESIDENCE
Trump
TRUMP WARNS INDIA OF RETALIATION
UP
YOGI OFFICIAL ON LOCKDOWN
Coronavirus
COVID-19 DEATH TOLL RISES TO 114
COVID-19
NETIZENS KEEPING CREATIVITY FLOWING