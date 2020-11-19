NBA Fans Joke About Michael Jordan-LaVar Ball 'rivalry' After Hornets Draft LaMelo Ball

NBA fans had a field day on social media after LaMelo Ball was the third overall pick for the Michael Jordan-owned Charlotte Hornets in the 2020 NBA Draft. However, it wasn't all about LaMelo as fans were eagerly anticipating the new Hornets star's father, LaVar Ball, to drop another one of his bold remarks on Jordan. LaVar, who played basketball at a college level, had once claimed that he would not only beat six-time NBA champion, Micheal Jordan but "destroy" the NBA icon in a one-on-one game.

ALSO READ: Jazz Select Udoka Azubuike With 27th Pick In NBA Draft

With the 3rd pick of the @NBADraft, the @hornets select LaMelo Ball (@MELOD1P)!



2020 #NBADraft presented by State Farm on ESPN pic.twitter.com/B8h6UgCg9Y — NBA (@NBA) November 19, 2020

NBA Draft 2020 live updates: Hornets pick LaMelo Ball

On Wednesday, the Hornets picked LaMelo Ball with the third overall pick in the 2020 NBA draft. The 19-year-old previously plied his trade at the Illawarra Hawks and was the 2020 NBL Rookie of the Year. However, things may have just gotten more interesting as Hornets owner Michael Jordan may now be seeing a lot more of LaMelo's father, LaVar, as well.

ALSO READ: NBA Draft 2020: Sheck Wes Announces He's Entered The Draft, Fans Hope For Mo Bamba Pairing

NBA fans joke over Michael Jordan vs LaVar Ball rivalry

For those who may have forgotten, there was a time when LaVar Ball was one of the biggest names in American sports despite not actually participating in any of them. The 53-year-old businessman is well known for talking a big game as he once claimed in 2017, that his eldest son, Lonzo, who had just been picked up by the Lakers at the time, was better than two-time MVP Steph Curry.

However, one of LaVar's most notable remarks was when he admitted that he would be able to destroy Jordan, arguably the greatest NBA player of all-time, in a one-on-one basketball game. Jordan did respond to LaVar's comments despite claiming that they weren't even worth replying to and added, "I'm sure he wouldn't be able to beat me one-on-one"

ALSO READ: NBA Draft 2020: LaMelo Ball And Lonzo Ball Become First Brothers To Be Picked In Top 5

But now NBA fans have been having the time of their lives, with the two likely to meet each other more often in the near future. One wrote, "Please sit LaVar and MJ next to each other at some point", while another added, "LaVar Ball and Michael Jordan, I don't see anything that can go wrong here. A third wrote, "The Charlotte Hornets facility would be an interesting place to be"

Michael Jordan remembering that Lavar Ball said he can beat him one on one after drafting LaMelo: pic.twitter.com/ismz4KJ6TI — BROTHER (@BrotherHQ) November 19, 2020

Lavar Ball and Michael Jordan meeting in Charlotte pic.twitter.com/5p4YXygwNw — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) November 19, 2020

please lord let a mic'd up LaVar Ball sit next to Michael Jordan at some point. — WOBI TOPPIN (@WorldWideWob) November 19, 2020

ALSO READ: NBA Draft Live Updates: Wolves Select Anthony Edwards With No. 1 Pick, Hornets Get LaMelo

Image Credits - AP/ LaVar Ball Instagram