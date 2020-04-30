LeBron James Hosts 'Graduate Together' To Honour 2020 Class Nationwide

The NBA 2019-20 season remains suspended after last month's coronavirus outbreak which saw players like Rudy Gobert, Donovan Mitchell and Kevin Durant all test positive for COVID-19. The US has been one of the most hard-hit nations by the global coronavirus pandemic with over 61,000 deaths and 1.06 million confirmed cases as of April 30. Athletes and celebrities across the US are doing to their bit to uplift the masses and help out their communities by organising charity drives such as the popular All In Challenge that is trending on social media.

LeBron James graduation party for High School 2020 batch

LeBron James graduation and LeBron James education foundation

LeBron James graduation event will honour the nationwide high school class of 2020

LeBron James has been uploading his workout videos regularly as he prepares for a possible NBA return next month. However, the former Ohio native has also been helping out the kids in his hometown through his various charitable foundations. Speaking to ESPN, LeBron James was quoted as saying "It's been a hard few months for all of us, but I especially really feel for the senior class of 2020. The end of high school and graduation was one of the best memories of my life. It's not fair. Every graduating senior needs to know how much we feel for them, and hopefully, this can help, even a little. This class is going to be special because they know in a real way how to persevere."

The LeBron James graduation event titled 'Graduate together' will feature the likes of popular boy band The Jonas Brothers, hip-hop mogul Pharell Williams and USWNT captain Megan Rapinoe amongst others. Interestingly, there will also be a Steph Curry virtual graduation party for the class of 2020. The Steph Curry virtual graduation ceremony will be hosted by the former MVP himself alongside tennis icon Serena Williams and comedian Kevin Hart.

LeBron James graduation and LeBron James education

We’re so glad our big kid from Akron went on to become #MoreThanAnAthlete @stvmirish 💚 We can’t wait to celebrate the high school class of 2020 across the country @GradTogether! #WeAreFamily #IPROMISE pic.twitter.com/VZdffDUaIT — I PROMISE School (@IPROMISESchool) April 29, 2020

