LeBron James 36th Birthday: LeBron James net Worth, Family Life, NBA Career Highlights 

NBA superstar LeBron James celebrates his 36th birthday on Wednesday, December 30, 2020. The Lakers superstar is widely considered as one of the greatest NBA players in history given that he's won the NBA Championship four times with three different teams. LeBron has won the NBA Championship with the Miami Heat twice, the Cleveland Cavaliers and most recently with the Los Angeles Lakers. To mark the occasion of LeBron James' 36th birthday, here's a look at the Lakers star's net worth details, family life, astonishing NBA career and more.

The Lakers just wished LeBron James an early birthday. His birthday is Dec. 30. pic.twitter.com/x3OrCImsWr — Jovan Buha (@jovanbuha) December 29, 2020

LeBron James birthday: Lakers already had a special bash for LeBron?

LeBron is likely to celebrate his birthday on the road as his Lakers side face the San Antonio Spurs later on Wednesday night. However, reports claim that LeBron already received an early birthday greeting from the Lakers during their clash against the Trail Blazers. It is believed that the Lakers decided to celebrate LeBron's birthday before heading on a four-game road trip.

LeBron James net worth: How much is the NBA star worth?

According to reports from Celebrity Net Worth, LeBron James' net worth is a reported $500 million. During June 2016 and 2017, LeBron earned a reported $86 million from the NBA. Between June 2017 and June 2018, he raked in around $85.5 million and from June 2018 and June 2019 he earned another $85 million.

Earlier this month, LeBron James agreed to a two-year, $85 million maximum contract extension with the Lakers which will see him remain with the Western Conference outfit until the end of the 2022/23 campaign. The NBA icon earns a reported $55 million per year from endorsements as well.

LeBron James NBA career and honours

LeBron has won four NBA Championships in his illustrious playing career. He is also a four-time MVP and a 16-time All-Star. LeBron also holds the record for the most points in the history of NBA Playoffs (7,491).

LeBron James family and personal life

LeBron married his high school sweetheart, Savannah Brinson on September 14, 2013. The couple has three children together - LeBron James Jr. (son, born on October 2004), Bryce Maximus James (son, born on June 14, 2007) and Zhuri Nova James (daughter, born on October 22, 2014).

LeBron is also a well-known activist. He runs a non-profit organisation known as The Lebron James Family Foundation, which is based in his hometown, Akron. The foundation helps children in the vicinity. LeBron has also been vocal in his support for the Black Lives Matter movement that has taken the world by storm this year.

