LeBron James Congratulates Patrick Mahomes On His Mammoth $503 Million Contract Extension

2018 NFL MVP and Super Bowl LIV MVP Patrick Mahomes signed a record-setting contract extension worth $503 million with the Kansas City Chiefs this week. Several NFL stars like Tyrann Mathieu, Dez Bryant, Jamal Adams and Tyreek Hill reacted to the Patrick Mahomes 10 year deal worth over half a billion, congratulating the 24-year-old on his big-money deal. While NFL stars continued congratulating Mahomes, NBA icon LeBron James also reacted to Mahomes' contract, congratulating the quarterback on Instagram.

Also read | Chiefs agree to a Patrick Mahomes 10 year deal and Patrick Mahomes extension: Patrick Mahomes contract breakdown, Patrick Mahomes 10 year deal

LeBron James reacts to the Patrick Mahomes extension with Kansas City Chiefs

James congratulated the NFL star on Instagram and even asked Mahomes to lend him $5 from his massive contract. As per recent reports, Patrick Mahomes' net worth is currently $400 million after his deal with the Chiefs. His contract includes $477 million in guaranteed money, along with $25 million in incentives. The contract extension also has an injury guarantee of $140 million along with a no-trade clause. Reports state that the extension "does not include language that ties Mahomes' salary to the salary cap."

Also read | LeBron James says Patrick Mahomes' participation in More Than A Vote 'means a lot': LeBron James

Mahomes was drafted by the Chiefs in 2017 as the No. 10 overall pick. He won the league MVP and the Offensive Player of the Year Award in 2018, throwing for 5,097 yards and completing 50 touchdowns. He threw for 4,031 yards and 26 touchdowns last season. During the 2019 NFL postseason, Mahomes completed 901 passing yards for 10 touchdowns and bagged the Super Bowl ring along with a Super Bowl MVP award.

Patrick Mahomes net worth and Patrick Mahomes contract extension with Kansas City Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes and LeBron James interacted last month when the latter welcomed the NFL star to his newly formed voting group 'More Than a Vote'. James referred to Mahones as a 'game-changer' on and off the field while adding that his participation means a lot to them. Mahomes also responded to James's comment.

Also read | Patrick Mahomes has his say on Drew Brees' controversial statement on national anthem

LeBron James' current contract with the LA Lakers

LeBron James is currently signed to the Los Angeles Lakers, where his contract will expire after the 2021-22 season. According to Spotrac, if James signs the player option with the Lakers, he will earn $387,205,847 in salary. The three-time NBA champion signed a four-year $153.5 million contract with the Lakers in 2018. He earned $35,654,150 for the 2018-19 season and was supposed to make $37,436,858 this season before the NBA was suspended in March due to the COVID-19 crisis. As per Forbes, James' net worth clocks in at $450 million. Before the season was suspended, LeBron James was averaging 25.7 points, 7.9 rebounds and 10.6 assists per game.

DISCLAIMER: The above information is sourced from various websites and media reports. This website does not guarantee 100% accuracy of the figures.

Also read | Patrick Mahomes 10 year deal and Patrick Mahomes extension worth $503 million confirmed: Patrick Mahomes contract breakdown, Patrick Mahomes 10 year deal

(Image source: AP)