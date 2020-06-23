LeBron James Says Patrick Mahomes' Participation In More Than A Vote 'means A Lot'

Amid the ongoing protests in the USA, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James started his voting rights group called 'More Than a Vote'. The group has been formed to protect African American voting rights and guide them through the process. Several athletes have teamed up with James for the initiative, which includes Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

LeBron James responds to Patrick Mahomes joining More Than a Vote

And...everyone welcome this game changer (on and off the field) @PatrickMahomes to the family. Means a lot my Brother to have your voice in this with us. 🙏🏾 #MoreThanAVote #BlackLivesMatter — LeBron James (@KingJames) June 23, 2020

In his recent tweet, LeBron James welcomed Super Bowl LIV MVP Patrick Mahomes to More Than a Vote, which was launched on Monday (Tuesday IST). James called Mahones a 'game-changer' on and off the field while stating that it means a lot to them that Mahomes has joined their team. Mahomes also responded to James, saying that one cannot change things from the sidelines. Trae Young, Skylar Diggins-Smith, Jalen Rose, Udonis Haslem, NFL running back Alvin Kamara and Kevin Hart are others who have joined James' initiative.

We live!!! https://t.co/myvC7O9Omi Thank you to every incredible athlete and artist working to help us pull this together. Change doesn’t happen sitting on the sideline. Use our site to register and join our fight against voter suppression. ✊🏾👑 #MoreThanAVote #BlackLivesMatter https://t.co/qcowjYBefW — LeBron James (@KingJames) June 23, 2020

Patrick Mahomes responds to LeBron James' compliments

The newly launched More Than a Vote website states that black athletes and artists are working together for the initiative. It explains that their 'priority right now is combating systemic, racist voter suppression by educating, energizing, and protecting our community in 2020'. Anyone who visits the website can check their individual voter registration and sign up for information by entering their details. Previously, Mahomes and Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu spoke about wanting to lead a voting rights group. Both of them also talked about Chiefs owner Clark Hunt and president Mark Donovan making plans for a similar initiative.

Since George Floyd's tragic death while in police custody on May 25, James has been voicing his outrage against racial injustice while supporting the Black Lives Matter movement. In a recent interview, James spoke about using this platform to fight and prevent voter suppression. In his recent interview with The New York Times, the three-time NBA champion stated that he thinks they are 'finally getting a foot in the door' and can 'finally make a difference'. James has partnered with his business partner and childhood friend Maverick Carter for the initiative.

(Image source: @kingjames official and @patrickmahomes official Instagram)