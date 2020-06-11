Patrick Mahomes Has His Say On Drew Brees' Controversial Statement On National Anthem

The ongoing situation in America is of great worry as protests continue to rage on in states across the country. Last week, NFL veteran Drew Brees was involved in a mini-controversy of his own after he made some insensitive and ill-timed comments regarding Colin Kaepernick and the latter's kneeling display during the national anthem as a sign of protest back in the 2016-17 NFL season. Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes has now joined in on the debate after he came in and gave his opinion on Drew Brees and his statements in a recent interview. Incidentally, both Patrick Mahomes and Drew Bress hail from Texas, making their bond more interesting despite playing for different teams in the NFL.

Kansas City Chiefs condemn racism and police brutality with strong statement

Ready to create change together 🤝 pic.twitter.com/NzM7IxQXRr — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) June 11, 2020

Patrick Mahomes reacts to Drew Brees statement on the national anthem

Patrick Mahomes has given his two cents on the entire controversy surrounding New Orleans Saints’ star QB - Drew Brees. In a recent interview with NBC Sports, 2019 SuperBowl MVP Patrick Mahomes commented on the Drew Bress statement by saying that he knew him for a long time and he has a 'good heart'. Although the Drew Bress statement missed the point and what is going on in the world today and took away the attention from the movement that has been going on alongwith the peaceful protests.

Of course, the Saints veteran came out with not one but two apology messages soon after he made his first initial comment on Colin Kaepernick's kneeling display during the national anthem back in 2016. Patrick Mahomes stressed that despite everything that has happened in the last week, he still holds Drew Brees in high regard. Mahomes defended Bress by saying that his apologies and forthcoming actions will prove how much he cares about the people that he’s around. In every interaction that he has had with him, he’s always shown him the upmost respect and he believes his actions will show that ahead as well.

