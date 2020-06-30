LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, Kevin Durant Tune In For Fab Vs Jada IG Rap Battle

It was Fab vs Jada once again as Fabolous and Jadakiss - the two New York rap veterans - set the stage on fire as part of Swizz Beatz and Timbaland's Verzuz series. The Fab vs Jada rap battle was streamed live on Instagram on Monday night (Tuesday IST) as hundreds of thousands of fans flocked to the platform to catch the veterans in action.

LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Carmelo Anthony and Dwyane Wade react to epic Fab vs Jada rap battle

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, who is known to be a massive admirer of the rapper duo, was among the many celebrities who tuned in during the Fab vs Jada rap battle and even hogged the comments section temporarily. Along with LeBron James, former Miami Heat star Dwyane Wade, Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant and Portland Trail Blazers' Carmelo Anthony were spotted in the comments section enjoying the latest addition to Timbaland's Verzuz series.

Fabolous vs Jadakiss rap battle

The Fab vs Jada battle for supremacy in the rap game was widely applauded by fans on social media. More than four decades in music between the pair, Fabolous and Jadakiss went at each other for 20 straight rounds where the duo took up the chance to showcase their varied discographies which had a mix of freestyles and mainstream radio hits. There was also no dissing or bad blood in the rap battle as the two New York rap stars are known to be close friends on and off the screen. Eventually, the general consensus among fans was that Jadakiss took the cake with a close win.

LeBron James, by his own admission, is a huge admirer of Fabolous and Jadakiss. In 2017, the rap duo combined to release the underrated Friday On Elm Street album. LeBron James was spotted grooving to the album on multiple occasions that year.

As for LeBron's former teammate Dwyane Wade, the Heat legend made his rap debut earlier this year when he collaborated with Rick Ross to release the single 'Season Ticket Holder.' Wade's longtime friend and current Heat star Udonis Haslem also featured in the track.

(Image Credits: LeBron James, Verzus TV Instagram Handles)