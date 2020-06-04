LeBron's Son Bashes Gamer For Asking Inappropriate Questions About Dwyane Wade's Daughter

LeBron James' son Bronny James was recently asked some inappropriate questions about Dwyane Wade's daughter, Zaya Wade. Bronny was streaming on Twitch when he was asked the question. Some people asked questions about Zaya Wade twice while Bronny James was live on Twitch.

Also read | LeBron James son: James' stunning revelation about LeBron James son Bronny James' jump shot breaks the internet

LeBron James son Bronny James reacts to people asking him inappropriate about Dwyane Wade daughter

People are trying to Troll Lebron James son Bronny James on Twitch pic.twitter.com/bAe4EDSvVd — 2Cool2Blog (@2Cool2BIog) June 1, 2020

Also read | LeBron James son: James proudly celebrates son LeBron James son Bronny James' dominating win against his alma mater

Bronny James calls out viewers during live session for asking questions about Zaya Wade

Bronny James was playing and streaming his NBA 2k20 game while receiving donations and answering questions. During one of his sessions, a viewer donated $1 and asked if he would consider dating Zaya Wade, who is currently 13 years old, when she turns 18. James was unable to hear and constantly asked the viewers if he heard the question correctly. In another live session while playing the same game, Bronny was asked another inappropriate question.

LeBron James' son was visibly upset by the question and asked the person the reason for asking him such a question. He further asked people listening to 'flame' the person who was asking him the question. Other people watching were unhappy with the comments made, saying that they were 'disgusted' that someone can think this way about a 13-year-old child.

People react to questions Bronnny was asked

How could people think this is funny 🤦🏽‍♂️ — Dyrkio 🌟 (@Dyrkio) June 1, 2020

holy shit — K I N X ² ᵍ ⚗️🇱🇻 (@KinxG2) June 1, 2020

Why he just didn’t say no? 💀 — KingDing-A-Ling (@aucebo) June 3, 2020

Also read | Dwyane Wade daughter: Dwyane Wade daughter Zaya Wade comes out as transgender, Dwyane Wade supports Zaya Wade

Bronny James recently received backlash over a TikTok video he uploaded, where he revealed the kind of women he was attracted to. Fans took offence to his video, calling Bronny James out for posting it. Some fans asked James to apologize for the video. However, Bronny did not issue an apology to his viewers.

On the other hand, Zaya Wade made headlines earlier this year when she came out as transgender. Zaya received support from her parents – Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union. Wade also publicly supported his daughter during his appearance on Ellen DeGeneres' show.

Also read | LeBron James on George Floyd: Stephen Jackson discloses LeBron James' text sent after speech at rally