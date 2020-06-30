Spencer Dinwiddie Coronavirus Test Positive As Nets Guard Casts Doubts Over His NBA Return

Brooklyn Nets point guard Spencer Dinwiddie confirmed on Monday he has tested positive for coronavirus. Spencer Dinwiddie and DeAndre Jordan were the two Nets players who tested positive for the virus. While Jordan chose to opt-out of NBA restart at Disney World, Dinwiddie says he hasn't opted-out yet and plans to play when the season resumes on July 30. However, his return hinges on whether he would recover in time to participate in NBA restart.

Also Read | Spencer Dinwiddie coronavirus: Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie Says Games To Be Played At 'bubble Site'

Spencer Dinwiddie coronavirus: Squashes 'Spencer Dinwiddie opts out' rumours

"Over the past few months, I have been diligent about protecting myself and others from COVID-19 by following all designated protocol and quarantining," Spencer Dinwiddie told The Athletic. "I was ready and prepared to rejoin my teammates as we were to be an early entry team in the resumed season. I flew private to return to New York, passed multiple COVID-19 tests over my first several days in New York and was able to participate in a couple of practices within the first week."

Also Read | How Many Children Does Dwyane Wade Have? How Did Dwyane Wade And Gabrielle Union Meet?

Dinwiddie further noted that the Nets were supposed to be one of the 22 teams to enter Disney World early. However, the training camp switched back to New York, which derailed their plan. The 27-year-old confirmed he has experienced symptoms like fever and chest tightness. "It is unclear on whether or not I'll be able to participate in Orlando," he added. The Nets guard will now isolate himself for a period of 14 days and reevaluate his status for Orlando.

Just to be clear I haven’t opted out and want to play like I told @ShamsCharania. Unfortunately I have been one of the cases that has various symptoms. https://t.co/sgr7s3eQZx — Spencer Dinwiddie (@SDinwiddie_25) June 30, 2020

Also Read | Dwyane Wade Opens Up About Supporting Daughter Zaya And LGBTQ+ Community Openly

Spencer Dinwiddie coronavirus; Wilson Chandler, Kyrie Irving out: Nets' NBA restart plans in jeopardy

Last week, the Nets forward Wilson Chandler opted out NBA restart citing health and safety concerns for his family. DeAndre Jordan, then confirmed he had tested positive for COVID-19 via Twitter, while also announcing his decision to sit-out the remainder of the 2019/20 season. Six-time All-Star Kyrie Irving will also be another key miss for the Nets. Irving is out for the season after he underwent right shoulder surgery in March.

Found out last night and confirmed again today that I’ve tested positive for Covid while being back in market. As a result of this, I will not be in Orlando for the resumption of the season. — DeAndre Jordan (@DeAndre) June 30, 2020

Spencer Dinwiddie missing the NBA restart will come as a big blow to the Nets, especially in the absence of Kyrie Irving. The 27-year-old is averaging 20.6 points, 3.5 rebounds and 6.8 assists in 31.8 minutes per game this season. The Nets are seventh in the Eastern Conference with a 30-34 (win-loss) record. Their first game after restart will be against Orlando Magic on July 31.

Spencer Dinwiddie coronavirus: NBA players with coronavirus

While the NBA bubble plan at Walt Disney World takes shape, the number of NBA players with coronavirus keeps rising. Last week, 16 players tested positive for the virus out of a pool of 203 players. Nikola Jokic, Malcolm Brogdon, Jabari Parker and Alex Len, have all tested positive for the virus. Buddy Hield also tested positive, per reports.

Also Read | Spencer Dinwiddie Coronavirus: Claims To Join Team Of Fans' Choice If They Help Him Reach Bitcoin Goal

(Image Credits: NBA Official Website)