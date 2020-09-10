LeBron James Explains How His Wife Is Unhappy With His Workload At The Age Of 35

LA Lakers superstar LeBron James has offered fans an insight into what life has been like for him inside the NBA bubble. The three-time NBA champion put in a stellar display against the Houston Rockets in Game 3 of the Western Conference semi-finals, which gave the Lakers a 2-1 lead in the series. However, at the age of 35, LeBron James is continuing to frustrate his wife, Savannah Brinson, who is annoyed at the Lakers star's vigorous workout routine at the NBA bubble.

LeBron James wife Savanna Brinson 'frustrated' with Lakers star's pre-game preparation

While speaking to reporters after Lakers' 112-102 Game 3 win over the Houston Rockets on Tuesday, LeBron James revealed that he is working extremely hard at keeping fit at the NBA bubble in Orlando. However, the vigorous workout routine is a cause of concern for James' wife, Savannah Brinson. When asked about how he manages to keep fit in his 17th season in the NBA, James said with a smile: "I can't tell you the secrets to my workout because I'll just be giving my opponents tips and that is something I wouldn't want to do." He added: "I'm working a lot on my fitness and my body, but if you ask my wife, she'll say that she isn't too happy with my daily routine here in the NBA bubble." LeBron James' fitness routine is working wonders for him at 35 as the Lakers power forward was instrumental in getting his team the win against Rockets and taking a 2-1 lead in the series.

LeBron James dominates Lakers vs Rockets Game 3 in the Conference semi-final

The Game 3 win for the Lakers vs Rockets in the Conference semi-finals on Tuesday was LeBron James' 162nd postseason victory in his illustrious career. James was already the NBA's all-time points leader in the postseason and claimed another playoff record, moving past Derek Fisher for most wins in the postseason. James finished Game 3 with 36 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists and 4 blocks. During Lakers vs Rockets Game 2, James had 28 points, 11 rebounds, 9 assists and 4 steals as the Lakers managed a 117-109 win to tie the series.

