How To Unlock Auction House In NBA 2K21? Follow These Steps And Start Your Auctions

NBA 2K21 has now been released and the fans have been making the most out of it. They have been trying a number of things in order to test out the game. But the game has been getting a lot of reviews from the players. A number of people have also been asking a lot of questions about the new NBA 2K21. Read more to know how to unlock the auction house in NBA 2K21.

Also Read | How To Change Camera Angle In Latest NBA 2K21 Basketball Game?

Also Read | NBA 2K21 Locker Codes: Which Code To Use To Get In-game Rewards?

How to Unlock Auction House in NBA 2K21?

A number of players have been asking a lot of questions about NBA 2K21 and its features. They have introduced some new locations in the game. They have also added a number of details like an auction house in the game. This has been creating much anticipation amongst the players. They have been asking a lot of questions like, “how to unlock the auction house in NBA 2K21” and other details about the rewards that are available in the game. Because of the number of players, these questions have been trending on social media lately. Thus we have picked up these questions and answered them to clear your doubts. Read more to know about NBA 2K21.

There are a number of challenges in the game. The players are given a reward by the game for completing each challenge. After looking at a particular challenge, the players have finally found an easy way to unlock the auction house in NBA 2K21. They need to collect a total of 30 cards in order to unlock the Auction House in NBA 2K21. It is not extremely difficult to unlock these cards do not seem to be difficult and can get done in just hours of playing this game. But the challenge needs to be completed in order to unlock the Auction house. As soon as the challenge is completed, the auction house logo is displayed on the screen. After that you can head to the auction house to by a player, bid on a player or even buy customisable items from the store.

Also Read | NBA 2k21 MyCareer Cast, Story And More Explained; Know All Details Here

More about NBA 2K21

NBA 2K21 developers have released their latest addition to the NBA franchise. NBA 2K21 has been released for the current generation consoles and will be released later for the upcoming next-generation consoles. They have also revealed Kobe Bryant as the cover for NBA Mamba Forever edition that is made to honour the late NBA superstar and his "lifelong pursuit of victory and legacy in the sport of basketball." Along with the release date, the makers also revealed the price for NBA 2K21. They will be releasing the game at a cost of $69.99 US. If the players buy the current generation game for their PS 4, they will not get a free upgrade for the next generation NBA 2K21. But if they buy the NBA 2K21 Mamba Forever Edition which costs, $99.99 USD, They will get the next generation NBA 2K21 for no additional price.

Get ready to #ShowYourGame. You might wanna start:



🎮 Swaggin out your MyPLAYER

🎮 Screenshotting your Builds

🎮 Pulling some MyTEAM Cards

🎮 Thinking about real hooper facts

🎮 Recording in-game highlights



We'll be watching all day and have something in store later 👀 pic.twitter.com/bbjOe8l5dJ — NBA 2K21 (@NBA2K) September 4, 2020

Also Read | NBA 2K21 Daily Spin Location And List Of Rewards From The Lucky Wheel

Also Read | NBA 2k21: List Of 10 Best Dribble Moves For You; Know How To Select Moves Here