Neymar Imitates LeBron James' Iconic 'silencer' Celebration At PSG Practice Session

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James' signature 'silencer' celebration is one of the most iconic celebrations in the NBA. The Lakers forward came up with the celebration back in the early 2010s and ever since, has been regularly spotted pressing down on the floor after making a shot to shut up a hostile crowd. Just like any other classic celebration, LeBron James' celebration has found its way beyond the NBA into other sports.

Former Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt performed LeBron James' iconic celebration when he won the Olympic gold medal in the 200m category in 2016. Mexican footballer Javier Hernandez has been repeatedly seen silencing the crowd using the celebration for his club and country as well.

Neymar imitates LeBron James silencer celebration?

Now as it appears, eagle-eyed fans have spotted Brazilian superstar Neymar doing a 'silencer' during a practice session with Paris Saint-Germain. Last summer, Neymar was linked with a move to his former club Barcelona. While the transfer failed to materialise, Neymar has forged a potent partnership with fellow attacker Kylian Mbappe at PSG.

PSG are unsurprisingly the strongest team in France and have dominated Ligue 1 this season. They are easily on top of the league table, holding an 8-point advantage over second-placed Marseille. As PSG prepare for their upcoming league meeting with Lille, fans apparently spotted Neymar doing a LeBron James-esque celebration.

Lakers fans show PSG's Neymar how to do a 'silencer'

After an injury-ravaged 2019, Neymar returned to form this year. The 25-year-old has scored 13 goals in 16 games this season and has linked up really well with the aforementioned Kylian Mbappe and Mauro Icardi.

PSG will face Lille on Sunday night (Monday IST) at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy stadium.

Other stars imitates LeBron James' 'Silencer' celebration

Usain Bolt celebrated Olympic gold in the 200m with the "Silencer" and LeBron James was a huge fan. pic.twitter.com/p7XrXnb1cc — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) August 19, 2016

1st TD of the season calls for the @KingJames "Silencer". https://t.co/vSjsShPW0Z — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 3, 2016

Michigan’s Karan Higdon really did the @KingJames after scoring a TD against Ohio State. #PettyWars pic.twitter.com/nFSYnh86co — Jeff Eisenband (@JeffEisenband) November 25, 2017

