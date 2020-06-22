LeBron James' High School Games Had More Crowd Than Donald Trump's Rally: JJ Redick

President Donald Trump conducted his comeback rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma last week. Twitter users, including NBA players, called Trump out for his use of racist terms in a nearly empty venue. JJ Redick, Jordan Clarkson and retired NBA player Kendrick Perkins were among those who tweeted about Trump's rally in Oklahoma.

NBA stars tweet about Donald Trump's rally, take shots at sparse crowd

November 3, 2020!!! MORE THAN A VOTE! 🙏🏾😤 https://t.co/aRfxc8Xxs6 — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) June 21, 2020

idk what smoke they got in the white house? but this the dumbest shit i heard https://t.co/nFMRrcf5Sj — Jordan Clarkson (@JordanClarksons) June 21, 2020

In a clip posted by MSNBC, Trump can be seen talking to the crowd about the current COVID-19 situation. He stated that the USA has currently tested 25 million people, which is more than any other country. He added that testing is going to result in more cases being found, which is why he told his people to 'slow the testing down'. Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson quoted the video, stating that this was one of the 'dumbest' things he has heard. Kendrick Perkins also tweeted about the rally, mentioning the election date and writing 'More Than a Vote', which is also the name of LeBron James' recently formed voting rights group made to support African American voting rights.

While other NBA stars did not comment on the rally, many have called Donald Trump out after his remarks on the George Floyd murder in May. Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr and San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich spoke against the president, stating that he was ignorant about the situation. Kerr also called Trump out after he had labelled COVID-19 a 'Chinese virus'.

JJ Redick calls out Donald Trump, compares his rally to LeBron James' high school games

Show the rest of the arena!!! LeBron had more fans at his HIGH SCHOOL games. https://t.co/zqyHxdEBmh — JJ Redick (@jj_redick) June 21, 2020

JJ Redick commented on Trump's tweet about the 'silent majority' being strong. Redick asked the president to show his followers the rest of the arena, which was near empty. As per Redick, LeBron James' high school games attracted a larger crowd. During his rally, Trump reportedly referred to coronavirus as 'Kung Flu', stating that he saved many lives as he stopped Chinese people from travelling to the USA in January. His comments, which also included defeating his rival Joe Biden, were termed as 'racist' and 'negligent' by scores of people on Twitter. As per various reports, Donald Trump was unable to fill the 19,000-capacity arena in Oklahoma where he addressed the crowd.

(Image source: AP, JJ Redick, Jordan Clarkson and Kendrick Perkins Twitter handles)