No Masks, 'huge Crowd' In Empty Stadium, Racism & Criticism At Donald Trump's Tulsa Rally

United States President Donald Trump on Saturday took to stage in Tulsa, Oklahoma, to deliver his re-election campaign speech without wearing a face mask and thousands who attended the rally followed him. At least 19,000 people attended the rally at BOK Centre in Tulsa with a majority of them not wearing face masks despite America being the country with the highest number of Coronavirus cases, at a time when Trump is already cornered by numerous controversies.

'I have saved thousands of lives here'

While touching upon the surge in COVID-19 cases in the United States, the President once again raked up the topic of 'Chinese virus' and said his initiative towards staining the fast-spreading coronavirus were effective in controlling the rising number of cases in the country.

THE SILENT MAJORITY IS STRONGER THAN EVER BEFORE! #MAGA pic.twitter.com/AoIcroQUQd — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 21, 2020

"I shut thousands of Chinese from coming to the US in January. I have saved thousands of lives here. And then I stopped the Europeans," Trump said. In his speech, Trump also attacked the Democrats and radical Left-wingers for spreading fake news against him over his administration's response towards the pandemic outbreak in the country. Many people have slammed Trump for being "racist and "ignorant" during his address.

'Once-in-a-generation moment of racial upheaval'

'Crooked Media' founder and co-host of popular podcast 'Pod Save America' Jon Favreau took to Twitter and said, "This is an entire speech about all the ways that Trump is a victim, delivered in the middle of a pandemic, an economic crisis, and a once-in-a-generation moment of racial and cultural upheaval."

In case you missed it: Trump delivered a speech that lasted nearly two hours where he admitted to purposefully denying Americans medical care in the midst of a pandemic, complained about a ramp, and warned that Joe Biden will allow imaginary Antifa mobs to burn your house down. — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) June 21, 2020

Editor of news agency ANI, Smita Prakash said that Trump's speech shows the disconnect between the media and the American people.

“Because of the Chinese virus what happened about 3 months ago—it looked like we were in big trouble, and we were and I got it back together.” Trump at Tulsa rally. American media most upset with term 'Chinese virus', calling DT a racist. Also shows the disconnect b/w media & ppl — Smita Prakash (@smitaprakash) June 21, 2020

Trump had earlier claimed that it had received over a million requests for the rally, however, gathered was far less than that.

Old @realDonaldTrump almost got it right. There was definitely plenty of room for everyone to be 6 feet apart at his #TulsaDeathRally. pic.twitter.com/VK5nQooK8X — Corey chupp (@CoreyChupp) June 21, 2020

You didn't even fill the 19,199 seat stadium. Your closeup photos don't show all the empty top tier seats.



What happened with the ONE MILLION reservations and overflow crowds? You got PUNKED Mr. Trump!



You were too vain and stupid to see it coming. pic.twitter.com/G0w8RIdK6A — 🗳️ VOTE LIKE YOUR RIGHTS DEPEND ON IT ⚖️ (@lauren_ten) June 21, 2020

I need proof since @realDonaldTrump @POTUS lie so much did he really Graduate from high school? Oh,boy was on the little short bus 🚌 because this is not a million people.... I mean, I am trying to work with your lies Donny!!!! pic.twitter.com/zAXgY6Csfu — Black Lives Matter Cam (@BLMCamera) June 21, 2020

Meanwhile, just hours before the rally, Trump's campaign revealed that six staff members who were helping set up for the event had tested positive for the Coronavirus. Campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh said that “quarantine procedures were immediately implemented,” and that neither the affected staffers nor anyone who was in immediate contact with them would attend the event.

