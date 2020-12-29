LeBron James' Instagram Story With Pau Gasol Excites Lakers Fans; See Picture

With the Los Angeles Lakers' 2020 Championship win, LeBron James ended the team's ten-year drought. With the 2020-21 season underway, the Lakers have started the season with some offseason roster changes. This includes signing Marc Gasol – Pau Gasol's brother. LeBron James recently shared an IG story, where he and Marc recreated a classic Kobe Bryant and Pau Gasol photo.

LeBron James shares IG story featuring him, Marc Gasol, Pau Gasol, and Kobe Bryant

Years ago, Pau Gasol teamed up with late NBA legend Kobe Bryant, leading the franchise to back-to-back titles (2009,2010). James sharing the pictures went viral, as fans started trending Marc on Twitter. For many, it was a foreshadowing for the 2021 championnship – repeating the Lakers two-peat.

After Bryant's death in January, James had vowed to continue his legacy, promising the Lakers and their fans another title. James delivered on his promise and is determined to do the same this season. While many deemed the Pau Gasol-Bryant duo superior, many spoke about the Anthony Davis-James dynamic, which has been often compared to Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant – who brought in three straight titles.

LeBron James NBA stats

James has also won his fourth NBA title and NBA Finals MVP, second only to Michael Jordan's record of six. He is currently averaging 22.8 points per game, despite the Lakers two losses to the LA Clippers and Portland Trail Blazers. James has won two title with the Miami Heat (2012, 2013), and one title with the Cleveland Cavaliers – 2016.

Pau Gasol contract

Though uncertainty clouds his basketball career, Gasol hopes to play in the NBA once more. While talking to ESPN this week, Gasol discussed being back with the Los Angeles Lakers, which is where history is for him, along with his brother Marc Gasol. "But I'm not in a position now to be very demanding. I don't have 10 offers on the table," Gasol added.

While on the Spectrum Sports Net's Road Trippin' podcast, LeBron James replied with a "we'll see" when asked about Gasol's apparent return to the team. With Marc on the team, Gasol's interest to play with the Lakers has only intensified.

Currently, Gasol is a free agent.

Lakers schedule

The Lakers will face the San Antonio Spurs next on Wednesday, 8:30 PM EST (Thursday, 7:00 AM IST) at the AT&T Center in Texas.

