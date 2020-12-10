Pau Gasol Thinks Lakers Return Could Be Special, Wants To Play Alongside His Brother

Pau Gasol could reunite with the Los Angeles Lakers for one last season. Gasol played alongside late NBA legend Kobe Bryant, the 40-year-old has helped the LA outfit win two championships. While he went on to play for teams like the Chicago Bulls and San Antonio Spurs later, he could come back to LA, hoping to end his NBA career with the team.

Also read | Pau Gasol plays golf with ex-teammate Kobe Bryant's daughter, NBA fans praise 'Godfather'

Is a Pau Gasol Lakers reunion on the cards?

Though uncertainty clouds his basketball career, Gasol hopes to play in the NBA once more. While talking to ESPN this week, Gasol discussed being back with the Los Angeles Lakers, which is where history is for him, along with his brother Marc Gasol. "But I'm not in a position now to be very demanding. I don't have 10 offers on the table," Gasol added.

While on the Spectrum Sports Net's Road Trippin' podcast, LeBron James replied with a "we'll see" when asked about Gasol's apparent return to the team. With Marc on the team, Gasol's interest to play with the Lakers has only intensified. Gasol also spoke about playing five Olympics if possible, which would be "extraordinary".

Also read | Pau Gasol names newborn child Gianna in honour of Kobe Bryant's daughter

Pau Gasol told @ZachLowe_NBA that he is working toward what he hopes will be an NBA comeback, with the Lakers being one of his dream destinations. https://t.co/WrYYXXUDUk pic.twitter.com/MGMSw8TY1h — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 9, 2020

However, Gasol might not have much time to sign with a team. "I'd love to be on an NBA roster at some point again," he said, adding that the moment might not be too far away. Gasol also liked a tweet speaking about the Lakers signing him, and has also spoken about Barcelona being a possible destination in an earlier interview.

Also read | LeBron James takes a subtle dig at Giannis, agrees that the Bucks star still can't score

Pau Gasol likes this tweet saying the Lakers should sign him, or at least sign him so he can retire a Laker. 🍿



(via @EricPincus) pic.twitter.com/7jJqILESOS — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) November 23, 2020

"My intention is to play another season if the foot is OK, either in the NBA or in Europe," he said while speaking to The Associated Press' Tales Azzoni. Gasol also mentioned Barcelona along with the Lakers as places he finds "attractive" to play one last season in. Yet, he was aware that not all scenarios might work out for him.

Now, while the Lakers might be interested in Gasol, signing him might not be easy. The team have an approximate apron on $138.9 million for the season, and could choose a player younger than Gasol.

Also read | Pau Gasol trade? LeBron James could be open to Gasol's return

(Image credits: Pau Gasol Instagram)