LeBron James Could Be Open To Pau Gasol's Return To The Lakers For One Final Season

Playing alongside late NBA legend Kobe Bryant, Pau Gasol helped the Los Angeles Lakers win back-to-back championships in 2009 and 2010. The 40-year-old played with the team till 2014 before making his way to the Chicago Bulls. Now, years later, the NBA veteran has the possibility to return to the Lakers for one last season.

LeBron James on board for a Pau Gasol Lakers return?

Gasol, who signed with the Portland Trail Blazers last summer, is almost at the end of his NBA journey. His stress fracture kept him away from the court, as Portland waived him early during the 2019-20 season. While he might not return to play another season, the two-time NBA champion might be interested in one last season if his left foot allows.

"My intention is to play another season if the foot is OK, either in the NBA or in Europe," he said while speaking to The Associated Press' Tales Azzoni. Gasol mentioned the Lakers and Barcelona as places he finds "attractive" to play on last season in. However, he is yet to consider which possibility works for him based on current circumstances.

Pau Gasol likes this tweet saying the Lakers should sign him, or at least sign him so he can retire a Laker. 🍿



(via @EricPincus) pic.twitter.com/7jJqILESOS — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) November 23, 2020

Building on Gasol's comments, LeBron James weighed in on him being considered by the Lakers. While Gasol might have been interested in a season with the Lakers, his brother Marc joining the team has only intensified the interest. While on the Spectrum Sports Net's Road Trippin' podcast, James replied with a "we'll see" when asked about Gasol's apparent return to the team.

Per reports, Gasol also liked a tweet speaking about the Lakers signing him. Now, while the Lakers have space for a big man on their team, signing Gasol might not be easy. The Lakers have a $138.9 million (approximate) apron for the season, and they would thus probably opt for a player younger than Gasol.

If Gasol does join, this might be the first time the two brothers play together. The Lakers had drafted Marc in 2007, but they had traded for his brother a year later. If the Lakers win next year as well, both brothers will have a championship with the Lakers.

It would be great to see Pau Gasol sign a ceremonial contract with the Lakers, be teammates with his brother in Los Angeles (even for a day), retire as a Laker and get his jersey retired next to Kobe’s. pic.twitter.com/ZPPLOTriam — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) November 23, 2020

(Image credits: AP, Los Angeles Lakers Twitter)