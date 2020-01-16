LeBron James, Kawhi Leonard Named In Kevin Durant’s 5 Hardest Players To Guard: Full List

Kevin Durant is still continuing his return from an Achilles injury he sustained last season. However, the now-Brooklyn Nets small forward has been anything but absent from the NBA. Kevin Durant took over the Twitter account of 'The Boardroom' and answered questions on Twitter throughout the day earlier this week. While there were a number of tidbits from his answers, one Twitter user's question and Durant's subsequent answer caught the eye.

LeBron James

Kawhi Leonard

Lou Williams

Paul George

Joel Embiid https://t.co/eethDFMCEa — The Boardroom (@boardroom) January 14, 2020

LeBron James, Kawhi Leonard feature in Kevin Durant's list of five hardest players to guard

LeBron James was listed by Kevin Durant as the hardest player to guard in the NBA. The Lakers star was then followed by his LA neighbours Kawhi Leonard, Lou Williams and Paul George. Philadelphia 76ers power forward Joel Embiid wrapped up Kevin Durant's list of the five hardest players to guard in the NBA. While Durant may have faced off against the likes of LeBron James and Kawhi Leonard in the playoff series and NBA Finals, Joel Embiid and Lou Williams are, somewhat, surprise inclusions.

Lou Williams has been an important cog in the Clippers machine that is currently the fourth seed in the NBA's Western Conference. However, Williams is not often regarded as one of the best in the NBA. While Williams is among the best bench players in the NBA, Durant (6'10) does have a sizeable advantage over the 6'1 Lou Williams. Considering that three of the top five on his list are currently on the Clippers' roster, Kevin Durant will have a hard time when the Brooklyn Nets face off against the LA Clippers on his return from injury.

LeBron James' Lakers stifled, Kawhi Leonard and Clippers crush Cavaliers

Interestingly, the top-ranked player on Durant's list suffered a disappointing defeat this week. LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers had a hard time at the Staples Center during the visit of Orlando Magic. LeBron James himself was involved on the wrong side of a striking display of domination when Markelle Fultz laid into the Lakers star in the second quarter. Kawhi Leonard, meanwhile, displayed some dominance of his own as he dropped 43 points against LeBron James' former team, the Cleveland Cavaliers. Leonard's teammate Paul George missed his third straight game during the match-up with the Cavaliers, owing to a hamstring injury.

