Kawhi Leonard And Paul George Met At Drake's LA House To Discuss Clippers Plans: Report

Basketball News

NBA 2019-20: Recently, ESPN reported that both Kawhi Leonard and Paul George met at singer Drake's house to decide their move to the Los Angeles Clippers. 

Written By Devika Pawar | Mumbai | Updated On:
Kawhi Leonard

Before the NBA 2019-20 season began, Paul George shocked fans by departing from OKC and joining Los Angeles Clippers. They also acquired Kawhi Leonard, who had led Toronto Raptors to the NBA 2018-19 championship. Recently, ESPN reported that both Leonard and George met at Drake's house to decide their move to the LA Clippers. Drake, who is a Toronto Raptors fan, is also their global ambassador. 

Also read | 'Kawhi Leonard thinks LeBron James is scared of him': Stephen A Smith

NBA 2019-20: Kawhi Leonard and Paul George used Drake's house as their headquarters to discuss future plans

Also read | Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse reveals Kawhi Leonard's 'winning mentality'

Both Kawhi Leonard and Paul George reportedly met at Darke's house in Hidden Hills, California. They even sent each other numerous text messages along with meeting while in LA. Both were already contemplating joining the Clippers, but meeting at Drake's house confirmed their plans. According to the ESPN report, Drake and Leonard befriended each other during Leonard's season with the Toronto Raptors. Drake then offered his home in California to Leonard while he was attending free-agency meetings. Leonard then lived in San Diego.

Also read | Kawhi Leonard and Paul George not practising together for Clippers could be an issue

On the other hand, Paul George was traded by OKC as a part of a deal with the Clippers. George recently told ESPN that he is happy to be playing for his hometown. He even stated that he was not playing for the Clippers, but for his home. Both Paul George (hamstring injury) and Kawhi Leonard (load management) missed multiple games this season. The Clippers are currently at a 28-13 win-loss record and ranked fourth in the Western Conference. 

Also read | Kawhi Leonard, Paul George smash Clippers' record of combining for whopping 88 points

(Image courtesy: @champagnepapi Instagram, @laclippers Instagram)

Published:
